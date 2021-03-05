Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ranger Hills, LLC to Allen Michael Miesner.
Richard J. Armstrong to Joe Collins.
Bill Leeper to Rodney Johnson.
Sheila F. Young to Carl A. Smith.
Quail Pointe, LLC to Glenn S. Harris.
Felonies
Brandon Kirk Hembree - domestic abuse by strangulation and petit larceny.
Lenise Vandover - first-degree burglary, bringing contraband into penal institute, and assault and battery.
Samuel Allen Dreadfulwater - possession of firearm after felony conviction, trafficking in illegal drugs, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving while under the influence of drugs, and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Rodney Orris Hiatt - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Ricardo Ray Anguiano - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Trae Allen Cordell - unauthorized use of credit card.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Dino Hall - indebtedness.
Mary Maraucci v. Salvatore Maraucci Jr., Nathaniel Edward Beck, State of Oklahoma Ex Rel, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - quiet title and determination of heirs.
In re v. J.G. Wentworth Organizations, LLC - transfer of structured settlement.
Spring Creek Coalition v. Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and Nghi Truong - petition for judgment.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Natalina Dewees - entry and detainer.
Robert D. Hathaway v. Robert P. Medearis Jr. - replevin.
Protective Orders
Charlene Cole v. Irvin Wayne Roach.
Marriages
Colton Wayne Hardison, 25, Hulbert, and Alzbeta Gombarova, 22, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
March 3
Tahlequah FD: 11:30 a.m., gas leak, 17263 W. Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m., MVA, 3470 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:29 p.m., outside fire, 283 Redbud Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 4:18 p.m., service call, 316 Redbud Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 4:30 p.m., 310 Wilson Ave.
