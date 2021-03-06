Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Janis Risley to Steve Graham.
Janice Parris to Gregory Alkire.
Robert A. Butkin to Shawn A. Alley.
Mark Neer to Richard L. Henshaw.
Sand Springs Homes, Inc. to Kimberly S. Butler.
Misdemeanors
April Whyne Hall - unauthorized use of credit card.
Zachery Charles Rogers - actual physical control.
Fernando Lopez - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Dustin James Davis - actual physical control and open container alcohol.
Jeremiah Eli Snell - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Civils
PCA Acquisitions, LLC v. Gloria A. White - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Mina Garcia - indebtedness.
Bank of America v. Cathy Sherill Monholland - breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Patricia Rice - indebtedness.
Scott Perry v. Amanda Hodge and AA Hodge Trucking, LLC - replevin.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Lisa Louise Yeary - entry and detainer.
Mat Steeley v. Vern Skaggs - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Tami Dawn Ristau v. Dave Olvera.
Divorces
Miranda Lee Scott v. Derrick Wayne Scott.
Donald Ray Scott v. Sherry Wofford.
Paternity
Reginald Dewayne Williams v. Shuabbe Lane Baumann - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Traffic Report
James Shelby Harris - expired tag.
Steven Luke Guinn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aaron Matthew Langworthy - no seat belt.
Dana K. Davis - taxes due state.
Donald L. Smith - no seat belt.
Flossie Marie Lietch - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Ernest Lee Norfleet Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Oswaldo Tinajero - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Annelle Carrillo-Suasnavas - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Joe Carl Bruner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lauren Rachelle Shields - no seat belt.
Shayna Brooke Roberts - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Peggy Sue Flute - no seat belt.
Floyd Wayne Phillips - no seat belt.
Ronald Gene Kell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amanda Coulter - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anthony Carl Wilson - no seat belt.
Charla Renee Fite - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Douglas Jay Simmons - driving left of center.
Samantha Golden Mogg - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brian Keith Hignite - no seat belt and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Sarah Jean Bell - no seat belt.
Ellis Jody Jones - no seat belt.
Timothy Layne Lentz - speed not reasonable and proper, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Joseph Wilson Comings - taxes due state, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Cheyenne Pauline Crow - no seat belt.
David Lewis - no set belt.
Kinley Nicole Gatlin - no seat belt.
Lisa A. Brant - no seat belt.
Anita Jean Clinton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Andrew Jon Gossett - speeding 15 mph over.
Brayden Andrew Bowlin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Victor Carvente - no driver's license.
Tyler J. Noisewater - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Cody Ray Abbott - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Wayne Lee Sturgeon - no seat belt.
Tiffany L. Winkler - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mallory Lea Creel - no seat belt.
Phillip Lefler Dimko - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Veronica Naomi Todd - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Payton Lee Holcomb - speeding 1-10 mph over.
George Darwin Kellner - no seat belt.
Anselmo Juarez Garcia - no driver's license, speeding 1-10 mph over, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Asa Brianne Robbins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Melissa Kaylene Ross - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jessica Garcia - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Raymond Loy Watts - no seat belt.
Chance McKinley Ryals - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rebecca Earline Spencer - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Aaron Wayne Holmes - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Raymond Mackey Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Holli Renae Girdner - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Antonio Elijio Nunez - no security verification.
Franetta Lee Arnold - failure to stop at red light and no driver's license.
Christopher Evan Barr - no seat belt.
Dimas Vorja - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and no driver's license.
Justin Kirk Cook - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Harold Gene Quantie - no seat belt.
Michael Cory Imry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Harley Joseph Retherford - no seat belt.
Carl E. Guthrie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stephen D. Chiovoloni - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Trey Willis - no seat belt, no drive's license, and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Aimee Nicole Hood - no seat belt.
