Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Karen S. Meints to Tiffany Ann Antwine.

First Selected Property Investment, LLC to Wee Lai Yang.

Carla E. Dunn to Sarah Anne Brennan.

Samuel Winkle to Beverly Jane Scroggins.

Benjamin M. Nicholls to Harrison Lee Jones.

Christopher Clark to Miriam Ramirez.

Buster E. & Lois D. Harris Revocable Trust to Darthur W. Drummonds.

Felonies

Amber Marie Ishcomer - second-degree burglary.

Jorge Modesto Jordan - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Butler James Hignite - larceny of automobile, second-degree burglary, and possession of firearm after felony conviction.

Joshua Austin Ryals - knowingly concealing stolen property.

Peyton Elizabeth Meech - actual physical control, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and open container beer.

Misdemeanors

Whitney Felicia Dale Barr - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.

David D. Phelps - driving while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, possession of controlled dangerous substance, no security verification, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.

Nicholas W. Earnest - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Kenneth Ward Ryals - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Jeanette Laster v. Marcus Johnson - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Jayce Phillips v. Jeremy Wayne Verrette Jr.

Divorces

Tina Laudermilk v. Jerry Dale Laudermilk.

Tamarika Fisher v. Jeffery Fisher.

Marriages

Darryen Scott Mabe, 30, Welling, and Sommer Rose Thompson, 47, Welling.

Fire Runs

March 6

Tahlequah FD: 8:39 a.m., gas leak, 449 S. State Ave.

March 7

Tahlequah FD: 12:46 p.m., outside fire, 21824 Coffee Hollow Road.

Tahlequah FD: 1:15 p.m., structure fire, 201 S. Lena Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 1:59 p.m., outside fire, 1301 Woodard Road.

Tahlequah FD: 2:45 p.m., outside fire, 21792 Coffee Hollow Road.

Tahlequah FD: 3:31 p.m., outside fire, Stick Ross Mountain Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:55 p.m., outside fire, 21792 Coffee Hollow Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:32 p.m., explosion/outside fire, East 803 Road and Park Hill Road.

March 8

Tahlequah FD: 8:33 a.m., debris in roadway, Bluff Avenue and Jo Street.

Death Notices

DUFFIELD, Wesley Jean Sr., 66, Hominy, laborer. Died March 2. Visitation, March 11, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, March 12, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery.

FORD, Jerry Leon, 76, Hulbert. Died March 4. Visitation, March 9, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, March 10, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at New Home Cemetery.

Tags

Trending Video