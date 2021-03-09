Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Karen S. Meints to Tiffany Ann Antwine.
First Selected Property Investment, LLC to Wee Lai Yang.
Carla E. Dunn to Sarah Anne Brennan.
Samuel Winkle to Beverly Jane Scroggins.
Benjamin M. Nicholls to Harrison Lee Jones.
Christopher Clark to Miriam Ramirez.
Buster E. & Lois D. Harris Revocable Trust to Darthur W. Drummonds.
Felonies
Amber Marie Ishcomer - second-degree burglary.
Jorge Modesto Jordan - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Butler James Hignite - larceny of automobile, second-degree burglary, and possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Joshua Austin Ryals - knowingly concealing stolen property.
Peyton Elizabeth Meech - actual physical control, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and open container beer.
Misdemeanors
Whitney Felicia Dale Barr - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.
David D. Phelps - driving while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, possession of controlled dangerous substance, no security verification, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.
Nicholas W. Earnest - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Kenneth Ward Ryals - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Jeanette Laster v. Marcus Johnson - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jayce Phillips v. Jeremy Wayne Verrette Jr.
Divorces
Tina Laudermilk v. Jerry Dale Laudermilk.
Tamarika Fisher v. Jeffery Fisher.
Marriages
Darryen Scott Mabe, 30, Welling, and Sommer Rose Thompson, 47, Welling.
Fire Runs
March 6
Tahlequah FD: 8:39 a.m., gas leak, 449 S. State Ave.
March 7
Tahlequah FD: 12:46 p.m., outside fire, 21824 Coffee Hollow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:15 p.m., structure fire, 201 S. Lena Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:59 p.m., outside fire, 1301 Woodard Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:45 p.m., outside fire, 21792 Coffee Hollow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:31 p.m., outside fire, Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:55 p.m., outside fire, 21792 Coffee Hollow Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:32 p.m., explosion/outside fire, East 803 Road and Park Hill Road.
March 8
Tahlequah FD: 8:33 a.m., debris in roadway, Bluff Avenue and Jo Street.
Death Notices
DUFFIELD, Wesley Jean Sr., 66, Hominy, laborer. Died March 2. Visitation, March 11, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, March 12, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery.
FORD, Jerry Leon, 76, Hulbert. Died March 4. Visitation, March 9, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, March 10, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at New Home Cemetery.
