Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Darren Kilpatrick to Darren Gene Kilpatrick Trust.

Tonya Whitehead to Kenneth D. Spencer.

Kenneth Harris to Joe Meza Aguilar.

JP Morgan Chase Bank to Johnny Lee.

Civils

Bank of Cherokee County v. Gary Wayne Keener, Juanita Keener, and State of Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.

Firstar Bank v. SWL Farms, LLC - breach of contract.

Small Claims

Action Loan v. Victor Lopez Moreno - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Jawnna Suzanne Brooks v. Brent Anthony Brooks.

Krista Dawn Boston v. Dillon Lee Fullerton.

Divorces

Jawnna Suzanne Brooks v. Brent Anthony Brooks.

Fire Runs

March 30

Lowrey FD: 5:13 p.m., medical assist, North 522 Road.

March 31

Tahlequah FD: 12:16 p.m., outside fire, Clyde Maher Road and Stick Ross Mountain Road.

