Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darren Kilpatrick to Darren Gene Kilpatrick Trust.
Tonya Whitehead to Kenneth D. Spencer.
Kenneth Harris to Joe Meza Aguilar.
JP Morgan Chase Bank to Johnny Lee.
Civils
Bank of Cherokee County v. Gary Wayne Keener, Juanita Keener, and State of Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.
Firstar Bank v. SWL Farms, LLC - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Victor Lopez Moreno - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jawnna Suzanne Brooks v. Brent Anthony Brooks.
Krista Dawn Boston v. Dillon Lee Fullerton.
Divorces
Jawnna Suzanne Brooks v. Brent Anthony Brooks.
Fire Runs
March 30
Lowrey FD: 5:13 p.m., medical assist, North 522 Road.
March 31
Tahlequah FD: 12:16 p.m., outside fire, Clyde Maher Road and Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.