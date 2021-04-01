Court Report
Warranty Deeds
B&N Properties to TLQ Hospitality, LLC.
Randy Weimer to Charla Jean Miller.
Tulsa Air Technicians Club, Inc. to Alan T. Fruechting.
Mario Delahoya to Taurino Loredo Trejo.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Mary Dolese-Parker.
Misdemeanors
Jacob T. Reasor - public intoxication.
Rhett Welch - public intoxication.
Kalia Leann Spears - public intoxication.
Civils
Sand Springs Home v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Ryan Lee Dirteater v. Simon McGann, Katie Isaac, Juanita Isaac, Levi Isaac, Lucy Swimmer, Shirley Sanders, Annie Tucker, Ella Keener, and Nellie McKay - quiet title.
Jason Kelley and Barbara Kelley v. Calvin Sneed, Chris Sneed, Charles Sneed, Catherine Israel, Carol Jalbert, Wartuck Agent, Peggie Agent Washington, Sallie Turner, Eli Rabbit, Luanna Gourd, Leanna Mouse, Steve Dry, Dick Agent, Ella Dry, Polly Agent, Adam Agent, and Arch Agent - quiet title.
George E. Noblels III v. Charles B. Bailey and unknown successors - quiet title.
Brian Miggletto and April Miggletto v. Blanch Shover, Martha Corboseiro, Edith Feeley, William J. Knight, Harry R. Knight, Vinita Register, Lenora Bezio, Roy O. Knight, and unknown successors - quiet title.
Brian Miggletto v. Christina Renae Henke, Cherokee County Treasurer, Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, and unknown successors - quiet title.
Small Claims
Bobby E. Shankles v. Rhonda Key Gammel - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Joseph Dickey - entry and detainer.
Green Valley Mobile Home Park v. Travis Wayne Stout and Leanna Stout - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Shiloh A. Mitcham v. Adam Ryan Stovall.
Paternity
Cassie J. Robinson v. Jared J. Russell - paternity.
Death Notices
SHADE, Loretta Jean "Lo-We-Si," 75, Hulbert, linguist. Died March 29. Visitation, March 31, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., wake at 4 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, April 1, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Keener Cemetery.
