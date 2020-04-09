Court Report

Felonies

John Howard Watson - assault and battery with a deadly weapon and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Civils

James L. Rayburn v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Michael Asbill v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Hannah Wallace v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Charles Woolman v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Timothy Rose v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Brady Baler v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Dean Raab v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Fire Runs

April 8

Tahlequah FD: 2:35 p.m., MVA, Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Tahlequah FD: 7:42 p.m., smoke investigation, 501 E. Shawnee St.

Tahlequah FD: 10:32 p.m., odor call/CO test, 16965 W. 785 Road.

