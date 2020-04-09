Court Report
Felonies
John Howard Watson - assault and battery with a deadly weapon and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Civils
James L. Rayburn v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Michael Asbill v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Hannah Wallace v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Charles Woolman v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Timothy Rose v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Brady Baler v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Dean Raab v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Fire Runs
April 8
Tahlequah FD: 2:35 p.m., MVA, Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 7:42 p.m., smoke investigation, 501 E. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:32 p.m., odor call/CO test, 16965 W. 785 Road.
Commented
