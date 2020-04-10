Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Steven G. Forrest to Timothy D. Lamb.
Russell Kyle Brown to Taralee Renne Montgomery.
Lee Annie Callander to Sader Enterprises, LLC.
Earl K. Cherry to Sader Enterprises, LLC.
Donnie Husband to Jesse Haeberle.
Michael Wayne Fine to Tom Hawkins.
Emery Gene Dupuis Sr. to Loyal T. Plumb.
Felonies
Jordan Scott - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Christopher Charles Leach - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Stephanie Stephens - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Joshua Alexander Hammond - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Crystal Dawn Gibson v. Bret Michael Kellogg.
Divorces
Mina Louise Hopkins v. Zirl A. Hopkins III.
Hallie Castillo v. Bryce Castillo.
Traffic Report
Marilyn Hooper Kirk - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Skylar Dean Porche - speed not reasonable and proper.
Stanley Mark Anthony Angle - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sarah Michelle Green - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Colton Cooper Hannah - speeding 16-20 mph over and failure to stop at stop sign.
Bim Stephen Bruner - speeding 15 mph over.
Johnny Austin Briggs - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Antonio R. Golden - driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Jazlyn Marie Klein - speeding 36 mph over.
Elizabeth Savannah Sandkuhl - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Reybe Espinoza - no driver's license and speed not reasonable and proper.
John Coy Lee Thompson - speeding 26-30 mph over and no seat belt.
Trevor Alan Garner - driving under revocation, no security verification, and expired registration .
Elias Neffie Quintana - speeding 21-25 mph over and taxes due state.
Richard Louis Burrows - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Zachary Michael Sherrell - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Richard Barclay Dill - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Colton Forrest Peace - speed not reasonable and proper.
Fire Runs
April 9
Tahlequah FD: 5:37 p.m., outside fire, West Benton Road and North 470 Road.
Death Notices
VALDES, Rodolfo Ariel Bello, 50, Tahlequah, pipe painter in the oil and gas industry. Died April 7. Services pending for a later date.
YUNGBLOOD, Viola Jean, 67, Cookson. Died April 7. Services pending for a later date.
LONGJOHN, Gerald A. Sr., 83, Tahlequah, missionary. Died April 8. Services pending for a later date.
GUINN, Gregory R, 61, Park Hill, retired park ranger. Died April 9. Services pending for a later date.
