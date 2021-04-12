Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Heather M. Deckard to Louie R. Ballard.

Tulsa Air Technicians Club, Inc. to Kenneth J. Kreps.

Paul Laney to Eric D. Miller.

Ronald Franklin Hammond to Mike Earl.

Misdemeanors

Antonio P. Furtado - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, and improper passing.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Adam Benjamin Coley - indebtedness.

Discover Bank v. Eugena Atkinson - indebtedness.

Capital One Bank v. Joy Knight - indebtedness.

Capital One Bank v. Joseph Knight - indebtedness.

Robert L. Keasler v. Julie Thompson, Jeff Derrick, and unknown spouses - quiet title.

Karl Kruczek, Jennifer Kruczek, and K.K. V. Charles Wells - friendly suit.

Protective Orders

Karrie Girdner v. Bradford Lee Girdner.

Fire Runs

April 10

Tahlequah FD: 8:13 p.m., controlled burn, 506 S. Basin Ave.

April 11

Tahlequah FD: 7:10 a.m., alarm, 1286 W. Fourth St.

Lowrey FD: 11:16 p.m., wild land fire, North 495 Road.

Tags

Trending Video