Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Heather M. Deckard to Louie R. Ballard.
Tulsa Air Technicians Club, Inc. to Kenneth J. Kreps.
Paul Laney to Eric D. Miller.
Ronald Franklin Hammond to Mike Earl.
Misdemeanors
Antonio P. Furtado - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, and improper passing.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Adam Benjamin Coley - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Eugena Atkinson - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Joy Knight - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Joseph Knight - indebtedness.
Robert L. Keasler v. Julie Thompson, Jeff Derrick, and unknown spouses - quiet title.
Karl Kruczek, Jennifer Kruczek, and K.K. V. Charles Wells - friendly suit.
Protective Orders
Karrie Girdner v. Bradford Lee Girdner.
Fire Runs
April 10
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 p.m., controlled burn, 506 S. Basin Ave.
April 11
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 a.m., alarm, 1286 W. Fourth St.
Lowrey FD: 11:16 p.m., wild land fire, North 495 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.