Court Report
Felonies
Heather Kathleen Stafford - knowing concealing stolen property, obstructing an officer, and possession of burglary tools.
Constance Kaylynn Tyer - eluding a police officer, driving under suspension, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Juan Cardona-Martinez - displaying false identification card.
Misdemeanors
Christopher Alexan Crittenden - dumping trash on public property.
Fire Runs
April 10
Tahlequah FD: 5:17 p.m., fire alarm, 1021 Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:55 p.m., grass fire, 900 W. Fox St.
April 12
Tahlequah FD: 2:46 p.m., MVC, Highway 62 and Four Mile Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:23 p.m., water rescue, South 540 Road and Old Highway 62.
