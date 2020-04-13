Court Report

Felonies

Heather Kathleen Stafford - knowing concealing stolen property, obstructing an officer, and possession of burglary tools.

Constance Kaylynn Tyer - eluding a police officer, driving under suspension, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Cardona-Martinez - displaying false identification card.

Misdemeanors

Christopher Alexan Crittenden - dumping trash on public property.

Fire Runs

April 10

Tahlequah FD: 5:17 p.m., fire alarm, 1021 Campbell Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:55 p.m., grass fire, 900 W. Fox St.

April 12

Tahlequah FD: 2:46 p.m., MVC, Highway 62 and Four Mile Road.

Tahlequah FD: 5:23 p.m., water rescue, South 540 Road and Old Highway 62.

