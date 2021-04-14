Daily Log
Warranty Deeds
Ronald Franklin Hammond to Mike Earl.
Crossing Church, Inc. to CKP3, LLC.
Annie Gordon Forsyth to Yingtse Cha.
Billy L. Ford to Chong Vang.
Bob C. Dodson to Bob Craig Dodson.
Melvin L. Magers to Melvin L. Magers.
Gary Allen Linn to Gary A. Linn.
Roger Dale Burns to Roger D. Burns.
Marty Ray Richardson to Marty R. Richardson.
Kyle Grace to Braden W. Cobb.
Robert Scott Klewer to Chad Strickler.
SAS Construction, LLC to Christopher James Giger.
B&N Properties Management, LLC to Dr. Management, LLC.
Civils
Bank of America v. Paula Hill - breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Andrea Wallingford - indebtedness.
Stacey Begay v. Cherokee County, Cherokee County Jail, Cherokee County Sheriff - writ of mandamus.
Richard Corn v. title to boat - issuance of title.
Credit Union Loan Source v. Thelma Sue Newby - replevin.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc. v. Richard A. Ogle - replevin.
Arvest Bank v. Port City Tahlequah - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Andrew Doughty - petition for judgement.
Susan Edwards v. Korbey Knowles - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Tiffany Sharay Fallen - petition for judgement.
Action Loan v. Mary Lou Cheater - petition for judgment.
Property Solutions Management v. Jayden Carlock - petition for judgement.
Brittney Willis v. Elizabeth Marie Row - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Tanner Layne Ratliff, 32, Hulbert, and Loni Marlene McClure, 23, Hulbert.
Earl Shelly, 48, Hulbert, and Jodi Lynn Adair, 45, Hulbert.
Caleb Paul Salsman, 29, Tahlequah, and Carrie Danielle Smith, 25, Tahlequah.
Ryan Christopher Johnson, 39, Tahlequah, and Cynthia Yesnia Carroll, 34, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 11
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 a.m., alarm, 1286 W. Fourth St.
April 12
Tahlequah FD: 11:02 p.m., outside fire, 21403 S. Keeler Dr.
April 13
Tahlequah FD: 7:36 a.m., dumpster fire, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:40 a.m., fire alarm, 10791 S. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.