Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Keith Hood to Jace Buford.
Paula E. Ballard to Forest C. Wilson.
Deanna Reed to Christopher M. Flavin.
Shaun T. Crawford to David Walkingstick.
Kathleen Frank to Kathleen Frank.
John Perry Chaffin to Loyd Coffia.
Barbara Jean Tuomi to Desiree Joann Reeves.
Melvin Applegate to Jerry Halpain.
Citimortgage, Inc to Christopher Charles French.
Felonies
C.J. Thomas McHenry - embezzlement of rented property.
Theophilus James Mollie Jr. - domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse, malicious injury to personal property, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Jackuita Clarece Sarpong-Miller - dumping trash on public/private property.
Larry Gene Barbaree - injury to motor vehicle.
Carl Lee Dallis - injury to motor vehicle.
Charlissa Kae Birdtail - dumping trash on public/private property.
Chelsea Chnque McGee - dumping trash on public/private property.
Ronald Branson Jr. - petit larceny.
Madison Ryan Adair - domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
Chelsey Marie Carnes - domestic abuse - assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property.
Jimmy Wayne Center - violation of protective order.
Pete Loyd Jack - violation of protective order.
Civils
Daniel Napier v. Bryant Edward Bray - automobile negligence.
Cherokee Nation v. Lexington Insurance Co. - declaratory judgment.
Small Claims
Tahlequah Recycling Inc. v. Jimmie White - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
April 13
Tahlequah FD: 3:40 p.m., gas odor, 220 W. Downing St.
Death Notices
ADAIR, Alvada, 90, Tahlequah, retired Tahlequah City Hospital housekeeper. Drive-in funeral services, April 15, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Come and go visitation, April 14.
