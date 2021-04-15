Daily Log

Warranty Deeds

Jess E. Stipes to Paul Harris.

Steven A. Adams to Steven A. Adams.

Steven A. Adams to Earl Blaine Parrish.

Thomas C. Adams to Earl Blaine Parrish.

Civils

LVNV Funding LLC v. Andrea Wallingford - indebtedness.

Rhonda Kay Gammel and Randy Gammel v. Bobby E. Shackles - judicial review.

Protective Orders

Tiffany Ann Washington v. Michael Mills - protective order.

Fire Runs

April 13

Tahlequah FD: 10:22 a.m., fire alarm, 18419 W. Keetoowah Circle.

Death Notices

JACKSON, Karry Wade, 73, Cookson, hull technician chief. Died April 9. Services, April 17, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation, April 16, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

Tags

Trending Video