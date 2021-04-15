Daily Log
Warranty Deeds
Jess E. Stipes to Paul Harris.
Steven A. Adams to Steven A. Adams.
Steven A. Adams to Earl Blaine Parrish.
Thomas C. Adams to Earl Blaine Parrish.
Civils
LVNV Funding LLC v. Andrea Wallingford - indebtedness.
Rhonda Kay Gammel and Randy Gammel v. Bobby E. Shackles - judicial review.
Protective Orders
Tiffany Ann Washington v. Michael Mills - protective order.
Fire Runs
April 13
Tahlequah FD: 10:22 a.m., fire alarm, 18419 W. Keetoowah Circle.
Death Notices
JACKSON, Karry Wade, 73, Cookson, hull technician chief. Died April 9. Services, April 17, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation, April 16, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
