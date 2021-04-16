Daily Log
Warranty Deeds
Keith Hayes to Modena H. Duncan.
Arvest Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
James Green to Kirk Hogner.
Bobbie Lee Hulbert to Brenda Kay Bybee.
Ferman Jack Wright Jr. to Nathan Fritze.
John Woods to Kaytlin Valdez.
Charles Applegate to Laura A. Cook.
Wyatt Leigh McClure to Bil John Baker.
Civils
State of Oklahoma/District Attorney v. Christian Lee Parker - seizure and forfeiture.
Lisa Harvey v. Vicki Lee Frederick, Loren D. Frederick, Toni Littlefield, Anthony LIttlefield, Eric Littlefield, Angela Littlefield, Dale Eugene Littlefield, unknown successors - quiet title.
Small Claims
Shirlene K. Kaufman, David Blankenship v. Eric Vinson - entry and detainer.
Beauty Technical College v. Richard Martin, all occupants - entry and detainer.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Eva Dickey - petition for judgement.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Scott C. Phillips - petition for judgement.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Courtney McCoy - petition for judgement.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Julie Ross - petition for judgement.
Protective Orders
Summer D. Thiel v. Chad J. Thiel Sr. - protective order.
Erin L. Carrell v. Charles Jason Reynolds - protective order.
Marriage Licenses
Victorio Flores Hernandez, 25, Welling, and Sallie Alina Deckard, 22, Welling.
Fire Runs
April 14
Tahlequah FD: 4:20 p.m., vehicle fire, 20522 Stick Ross Mtn. Road.
April 15
Tahlequah FD: 9:43 a.m., alarm, West Fourth St.
