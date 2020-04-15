Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Adam Douglas Yeager to Dana Kellner.
Bill R. Nottingham to Martin Anderson.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Michelle P. Carter - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Dinnis Smith - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Tammy Hudson - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Ethan Johnson - indebtedness.
Westlake Services, LLC v. Bobby Green - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Dorothy Creason - indebtedness.
BancFirst v. Larry Franklin Whitmire - foreclosure.
Death Notices
PRATT, William "Billy" III, 53, Park Hill, certified nurse's assistant. Died April 14. He will be laid to rest at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
