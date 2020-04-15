Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Adam Douglas Yeager to Dana Kellner.

Bill R. Nottingham to Martin Anderson.

Civils

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Michelle P. Carter - indebtedness.

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Dinnis Smith - indebtedness.

Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Tammy Hudson - indebtedness.

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Ethan Johnson - indebtedness.

Westlake Services, LLC v. Bobby Green - indebtedness.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Dorothy Creason - indebtedness.

BancFirst v. Larry Franklin Whitmire - foreclosure.

Death Notices

PRATT, William "Billy" III, 53, Park Hill, certified nurse's assistant. Died April 14. He will be laid to rest at Tahlequah City Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you