Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bonnie M. Taylor to Bonnie Taylor Revocable Trust.
Evan Bradley Cooper to Evan and Leigh Ann Cooper Family Trust.
Felonies
Kane Evan Mackall - eluding/attempting to elude police officer and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Robert A. Tackett - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Jodi Lynn Hooper - breach of contract.
Kale Gayanich v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
David Enkey v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Gary Slater v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jarius Bonner v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bradley Hester v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Amanda Manuel v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Mary Montoya v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Barry White v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Lakeview Mobile Home Park v. Deb Ragland - issuance of title.
Willis George v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Anthony Hopkins v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Mary Baumgartner v. Gerald Baumgartner.
Kayla Mumma v. Jack Dean Candy.
Fire Runs
April 15
Tahlequah FD: 7:40 p.m., MVA, East Downing Street and North Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 8:00 p.m., smoke investigation, 1328 E. Allen Road.
April 16
Tahlequah FD: 9:22 a.m., EMS assist, 425 Cherokee Ave.
Death Notices
PRATT, William "Billy" III, 53, Park Hill, certified nurse's assistant. Died April 14. He will be laid to rest at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
