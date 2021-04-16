Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Neil C. Hance to Samuel C. Cornell.
Mark L. Martin to Ray L. Shofner.
DJ Jamal, LLC to Donna B. Ramsdell.
Charles Venable to Mark Kelley.
Tawnya J. Harper to Mathew Scott Fredrick.
Timothy B. MaClin to Michael E. Smith Revocable Trust.
Misdemeanors
Delois Eugene Jarvis - unauthorized use of credit card.
Civils
Edward John Mikus III, Brandy V. Mikus, and Trustees of the Mikus Family v. Edward John Mikus Sr., Mary Lee Mikus, and successors, heirs, executors - quiet title.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Jaden Robbins - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Vijay Miller - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Phyllis Drywater - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLV v. Nalda Boston - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Erlinda Soap v. Raymundo Castor.
Sara Howard v. Anthony Wayne Howard.
Divorces
Douglas Michael Weese v. Katelyn Weese.
Stephen Johnston v. Treece Johnston.
Jessica Rhodes v. Tommy Rhodes.
Brandy Clopton v. Randy Leon Clopton.
Marriages
Stephen Michael Hoffman, 34, Tahlequah, and Jessica Christine Smith, 32, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 15
Tahlequah FD: 3:06 p.m., smoke investigation, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:51 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Traffic Report
Ashley Cobb - driving under suspension.
Jade Henson - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Montinez Arvel Smith - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Caitlin Marina Aldridge - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Emmaline Nofire - no driver's license and following too closely.
Travis Ray Coghlan - no seat belt.
Triston Coghlan - no seat belt.
Stella Pemberton Bush - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Juan C. Chacha-Torche - no seat belt.
Yanelily Herrera Garcia - no seat belt.
Cooper Alan Cox - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Corgan Dwane Guthary - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kinley Nicole Gatlin - no seat belt.
Jordan Ray Thomas - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Levi Dillon Troyer - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Rachel Ann Patton - no set belt.
Richard Ray Carlton - no seat belt.
Ethan Alex Pirraglia - no seat belt.
Lyndsi Michelle Gaylor - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Norman Lee Emerson - no seat belt.
Chelsea Renea McAndrews - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Andy Lee Rider - no set belt.
Gregorio Salas Rueda - no seat belt and open container alcohol.
Renee Studie - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Angel Eligio - no seat belt and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shayna Rose Rogers - taxes due state.
Michael Jacob Drueppel - expired registration.
Noah Duane Perry - no seat belt.
Soud B. Al Tayyeb - no seat belt.
Johnny Henry Biddie IV. - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Shelba Keith Glass - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
David Lee Walkingstick - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Justin James Searcy - speeding 15 mph over.
Curtis Anthony Price - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Ray Collins - expired driver's license.
Amanda Sue Ingram - no seat belt.
Colby Michael Nottingham - speeding 15 mph over.
Klysta R. Sartin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lloyd E. Hankins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Billy Jack Bickford - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Joshua Leroy Wofford - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Christopher Michael Rohde - defective/improper tires.
Emily Grace Ford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Larry Earl Johnson - no seat belt and failure to yield from a private drive.
Christopher James Truster - no seat belt.
Cedric James Caldwell - speeding 15 mph over.
Jordan Tyler Schumacher - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brandon Ray Hughes - driving left of center in marked zone and driving under suspension.
Chelsea McKnight-Springwater - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Aaron Daniel Joseph - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Rodney Lee Palmer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
John Wilbur Fox - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tayler Renee Fishinghawk - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mark Alan French - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Daniel Joseph Christie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shaquille Burrows - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joby Tucson Northington - no seat belt.
Joseph Martin Welch - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Sanford Davis - no seat belt.
Patricia A. Davis-Smith - no seat belt.
