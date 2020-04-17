Court Report

Misdemeanors

Kyle Ray Underwood - violation of protective order and threaten to perform act of violence.

Paris Pierce - leaving scene of accident involving damage, inattentive driving, and no security verification.

Small Claims

Liberty Finance, Inc v. Brandon Lynn Wallace - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Lean Christine Smith v. Jimmy Dale Brown.

Divorces

Lauren Shantell Peloquin v. Aaron Stephen Peloquin.

Traffic Reports

Edwin Bribiesca - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.

Thomas Budder - driving under suspension.

Richard Louis Burrows - inattentive driving resulting in collision.

Brady Austyn Daffern - speeding 36 mph over.

Jacob Allen Daugherty - speeding 15 mph over.

Billie Madison Day - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Richard Barclay Dill - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Launa Marie Erskin - failure to stop at red light.

Slade Lynn Glover - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Tim Hall Grimes - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Angel Ranae Hadley - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Ashley Elaine Jones - speeding 36-40 mph over.

Leeland G. Lawhorn - failure to yield from street.

Tamara Lynn Lyman - driving under revocation.

Kane Evan Mackall - speeding 36 mph over, driving under suspension, improper overtake on right

William Anthony Murray - reckless driving.

Colton Forrest Peace - speed not reasonable and proper.

Elias Neffie Quintana - speeding 21-25 mph over and taxes due state.

Jacob Wayne Raper - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Robert Jacob Dean Reason - driving under suspension and speeding 36-40 mph over.

Zachary Michael Sherrell - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.

Debbie Lynn Whitmire - taxes due state and no driver's license.

Fire Runs

April 16

Tahlequah FD: 5:29 p.m., service call, 209 W. Berry Ave.

April 17

Tahlequah FD: 8:32 a.m., EMS assist, 310 North St.

