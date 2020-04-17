Court Report
Misdemeanors
Kyle Ray Underwood - violation of protective order and threaten to perform act of violence.
Paris Pierce - leaving scene of accident involving damage, inattentive driving, and no security verification.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Brandon Lynn Wallace - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Lean Christine Smith v. Jimmy Dale Brown.
Divorces
Lauren Shantell Peloquin v. Aaron Stephen Peloquin.
Traffic Reports
Edwin Bribiesca - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Thomas Budder - driving under suspension.
Richard Louis Burrows - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Brady Austyn Daffern - speeding 36 mph over.
Jacob Allen Daugherty - speeding 15 mph over.
Billie Madison Day - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Richard Barclay Dill - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Launa Marie Erskin - failure to stop at red light.
Slade Lynn Glover - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Tim Hall Grimes - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Angel Ranae Hadley - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Ashley Elaine Jones - speeding 36-40 mph over.
Leeland G. Lawhorn - failure to yield from street.
Tamara Lynn Lyman - driving under revocation.
Kane Evan Mackall - speeding 36 mph over, driving under suspension, improper overtake on right
William Anthony Murray - reckless driving.
Colton Forrest Peace - speed not reasonable and proper.
Elias Neffie Quintana - speeding 21-25 mph over and taxes due state.
Jacob Wayne Raper - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Robert Jacob Dean Reason - driving under suspension and speeding 36-40 mph over.
Zachary Michael Sherrell - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Debbie Lynn Whitmire - taxes due state and no driver's license.
Fire Runs
April 16
Tahlequah FD: 5:29 p.m., service call, 209 W. Berry Ave.
April 17
Tahlequah FD: 8:32 a.m., EMS assist, 310 North St.
