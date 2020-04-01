Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Burll Johnson to Ashley P.T. Vang.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Jam Interests, LLC.
Harvey Lee Chaffin to Jeff Perry.
Johnnie Allen Rothrock to Leslie Keith Hardbarger.
Richard James Tritthart Sr. to James Albert Clinton.
Charles M. Lovell to Carl B. Coats.
Tullis Development, LLC to Audra Martin.
Steven Roger Nelson to Chad A. Pippin.
Charles Ralph Leggett Trust to Susan Webster Leggett Trust.
Felonies
Michael Leeroy Warren - eluding a police officer, obstructing an officer, altering license plate, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, leaving scene of accident involving damage, and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Zachary William Hulsey - actual physical control, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Molly Haywood - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Nena Kay Bailey - driving while impaired and driving left of center.
Chelsea Renea Davis - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Wendy N. Souza Lopes - indebtedness.
Fire Runs
March 31
Tahlequah FD: 7:19 p.m., smoke investigation, Fourth Street.
Death Notices
SCRUDDER, Eleanor Hillman, Park Hill. Died March 26.
JENKINS, Valerie Angela, 60, Hulbert, homemaker. Died March 30. Graveside funeral service, April 2, 2 p.m., New Hope Cemetery. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory.
MEIGS, Thelma, 91, Park Hill. Died March 28. Interred at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Services at later date.
