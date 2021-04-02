Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Susan Butler to James E. Allmond Jr.

Randy Hohenstein to Joel Proctor.

Rodney L. Young to Robert Michael Routson.

Misdemeanors

Michael Joseph Felvus - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, use drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.

Nathan Kelly Graham - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, operate vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper, no driver's license, and no security verification.

Civils

Progressive Northern Insurance v. Jazmyne Deshae Davison - negligence.

Small Claims

Boyle Holdings, LLC v. Wayne Skinner - entry and detainer.

Marriages

Jason Thomas Siler, 45, Tahlequah, and Morgan Elizabeth Thompson, 37, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

March 31

Tahlequah FD: 1:17 p.m., gas leak, 1600 E. Downing St.

Tahlequah FD: 4:45 p.m., outside fire, 801 W. Fox St.

