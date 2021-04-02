Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Susan Butler to James E. Allmond Jr.
Randy Hohenstein to Joel Proctor.
Rodney L. Young to Robert Michael Routson.
Misdemeanors
Michael Joseph Felvus - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, use drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Nathan Kelly Graham - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, operate vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Civils
Progressive Northern Insurance v. Jazmyne Deshae Davison - negligence.
Small Claims
Boyle Holdings, LLC v. Wayne Skinner - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Jason Thomas Siler, 45, Tahlequah, and Morgan Elizabeth Thompson, 37, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 31
Tahlequah FD: 1:17 p.m., gas leak, 1600 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:45 p.m., outside fire, 801 W. Fox St.
