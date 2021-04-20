Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Danny W. Fountain to Terry Jason Olive.
Barbara Smith to Landmark Construction and Development, LLC.
Chad L. Donathan to SG Garden, Inc.
Lee D. Proctor to Randy Scott.
Civils
John E. Fell v. Rehab Care Management Services and Rehab Care Group Management - breach of contract.
Pam Nipper v. Tonya Gann - judgment.
Small Claims
Springwater Properties v. David Kimber and Dan'l Wright - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Lindsay Gale Baker v. Chad Douglas Baker.
Traffic Report
Austin Meigs-Leon Philpott - defective equipment.
Bethany Louann Brookshire - no seat belt.
Zack Aaron Cooper - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Madison Margret Reuwer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ashleigh Marie Ray - speeding 1-10 mph over and driving under suspension.
Linda Faye Hannis - no security verification.
Hector Sarabia - speeding 15 mph over.
Cameron Blake Cottrell - no seat belt.
Christopher H. Holmes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nelson Lee Battiest - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Alexander Rector - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brayden Zayne Hernandez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Logan William Sauceda - fail to dim headlights to oncoming traffic, defective exhaust system on vehicle, and failure to signal intent to change direction.
Seneca Demetria Spitzer - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Kayla Elizabeth Dupriest - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Lauren Catcher - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeriah Jacob Steward - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Christopher L. Webster Jr. - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kyle James Wayne Ray - no seat belt.
Savannah Julia Wood - taxes due state.
Lawrence Hallford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael Warren Sloat - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ashley Renee Ruehle - affixing improper license plate to vehicle, taxes due state, driving under suspension, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Destiny Marie Powell - no driver's license and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Joshua Wade Copeland - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michelle Lynn Rundle - following too closely.
Marice Dawn Flynn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cody Shore - no seat belt, speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sinclair Walker Armstrong - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Donald Leroy Cobler - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Gregory Ryan Garrison - speeding 15 mph over.
NSU Crime Log
April 14
NSU employee reported tearbud docking station stolen from Fitness Center. Property was recovered and employee did not wish to pursue charges.
Fire Runs
April 17
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 a.m., service, 403 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:24 a.m., fire alarm, Cherry Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:14 a.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.