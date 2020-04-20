Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Spencer Riley to Herbert Rozell.
Herbert Rozell to Nicholas Mahaney.
Arnold McGee to Calvin Taylor.
Michael P. Corn to Sydni Fitzgerald.
Paulette Gower to Jose Castillo.
Mol, LLC to Michael Sheets.
Arnold McGee to Donald Mitchell Ogle.
Brian Patrick Strong to Felicia Watkins.
Thomas F. Simmons to Christopher L. Brownell.
Larry R. Hall to Bradley Pritchett.
B&W Property Development, LLC to Brian Strong.
Felonies
Steven Glenn Forrest - feloniously pointing firearm and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
Misdemeanors
Jake Anthony Rains - possession of alcoholic beverage by person under 21.
Clara Christine Marie Cothren - possession of marijuana.
Tristin Lee Mortenson - possession of marijuana.
Regino Marquez-Trujillo - home repair fraud.
Civils
Connie Dunavin v. Jack Spears - breach of contract.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Nicholas Phifer - indebtedness.
Bank of Commerce v. Michael A. Minshew - replevin.
Americredit Financial v. Shawn Sijer - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Jonathon Matthew Pilcher - breach of contract.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Melissa Gregory - indebtedness.
Brian Bigley v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Divorces
James Dean Wade v. Sheila M. Wade.
Paternity
Angely Valdes v. Jeremy Sterling Dill - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Wild Life
Justin Blake Handle - driving in a restricted area.
Fire Runs
April 18
Tahlequah FD: 7:08 p.m., smoke investigation, 200 S. Cedar Ave.
April 19
Tahlequah FD: 6:53 a.m., MVA, East Willis Road and 530 Road.
