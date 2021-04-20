Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Nick M. Rainwater to Mickey Spears.
Hassel Arthur Morgan to Jerald W. Charlson.
Kenneth E. Matthews to Zachary Caleb Matthews.
Ralph F. Johnson Jr. to Jace C. Young.
Terry B. Noble to Robert Waddle.
Don Tucker to Monty Snyder.
Chad Shade to Chad Shade.
Greg A. Jackson to Meagen Spillers.
Felonies
Aubrie Louise Chandler - child endangerment by driving while under the influence and actual physical control.
Misdemeanors
James Edward Teehee - Dog - when unprovoked created an eminent threat of injury or death.
Thomas Blackeagle Fouts - figure to compel child to attend school.
Peggy Lou Philpott - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jared Don Pringle - assault on a police officer and resisting an officer.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Saul Antonio Torrento - indebtedness.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC v. Montana Dustan R. Carter - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Janette Welch - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Kathy Vanschuyver - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Kenna J. Estira - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Joseph Knight - indebtedness.
In re matter of v. Wesley Robert Martin - name change.
Cody Lee McConell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Discover Bank v. Paul Kilgore - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Hillary Locke - indebtedness.
Small Claims
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. and Car Mart of Muskogee v. Angela Mouse - petition for judgment.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Emily Bassett - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Jennifer Bickford v. Lavance Poole.
Matthew Davis v. Mariah Davis.
Ashley Ann Baine v. William Raymond Baine.
Marriages
David Ray Easterling, 71, Hulbert, and Patsie Ann Purdom, 69, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
April 19
Tahlequah FD: 12:39 p.m., MVA, South Highway 51 and West Fox Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:01 p.m., MVA, North Highway 82 and Highway 51 Spur.
Tahlequah FD: 8:05 p.m., outside fire, 5365 S. Mission Ave.
April 20
Tahlequah FD: 9:16 a.m., gas leak, 235 N. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.