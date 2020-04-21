Court Report
Warranty Deeds
WB3 Investments, LLC to Larry Ray Hall.
Christian H. Abels to Brittany N. Williams.
Gene E. Parker to Nicholas J. Nunez.
Douglas William McLemore to Augustus Lane Green.
Misdemeanors
Dewayne Ray Allen - domestic abuse - assault and battery and violation of protective order.
Payton Littlebear Thompson - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Billy Charles Phillips - harassing and threatening electronic communication and violation of protective order.
Bronson Dean Blackburn - harassing and threatening electronic communication.
James Dean Belknap - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Tucker Carson Phillips - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
April Howard - assault and battery.
Tyler Monique French - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Kate Scott - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Junron Estates, LLC v. Jimmy Drywater - entry and detainer.
Junron Estates, LLC v. Kalvin Looper - entry and detainer.
Protective Order
Romona Grace McNac v. Chad Allen Adair.
Divorces
Briena Buckner v. Travis Ray Buckner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.