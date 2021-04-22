Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Julianna Smith to Macy L. Ross.
Stephen L. McDaniel to Cynthia Hale.
Garland Eden to Samuel Eden.
Joy Blair to Kelly D. Cheek.
Felonies
Darrell Wayne Barnes - possession of stolen vehicle.
Jacob T. Reasor - second-degree burglary.
Misdemeanors
Donald Taylor Jordan - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Rebbell Nadine Watts - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Maverick Wilcox - actual physical control.
Civils
Luis Garcia and Blanca Garcia v. Brent Johnson, Alexis Johnson, and David Battreall - negligence.
Amon Arnold Baker v. In the matter of - trust proceedings.
Small Claims
Stefani Landess v. Bluffview Enterprises - petition for judgment.
Bluffview Enterprises v. Stefani Landess and Tyler Landess - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Silvia Herrera v. Jose Reynolds.
Cristina Balderas Garcia v. Enedino Rubio.
Sarri Dean v. Darrell Wayne Barnes.
Divorces
Dylan Ray Hammons v. Carly A. Hammons.
Marriages
Nicholas Waylin Proctor, 38, Tahlequah, and Latricia Rooster, 37, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 20
Tahlequah FD: 5:17 p.m., MVA, 1701 S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:20 p.m., alarm, 920 Seminary Ave.
Death Notices
TEMPLEMAN, Lavern, 89, Fort Gibson, house manager. Died April 18. Visitation, April 20, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, April 21, 2 p.m., Hunt Cemetery in Waldron, AR.
NUNLEY, Johnny Ray, 63, Tahlequah, prep cook/dishwasher. Died April 16. Visitation, April 21, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, April 22, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Towie Cemetery.
FENTRESS, Harrison N., 75, Stilwell, Vo Tech instructor. Died April 14. No services at this time. Green Country Funeral Home.
FELLERS, George Browning, 97, Owasso, store owner. Died April 20. Visitation, April 22, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, April 23, 10 a.m., Southside Baptist Church. Interment at Memorial Park.
