Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Julianna Smith to Macy L. Ross.

Stephen L. McDaniel to Cynthia Hale.

Garland Eden to Samuel Eden.

Joy Blair to Kelly D. Cheek.

Felonies

Darrell Wayne Barnes - possession of stolen vehicle.

Jacob T. Reasor - second-degree burglary.

Misdemeanors

Donald Taylor Jordan - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Rebbell Nadine Watts - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Maverick Wilcox - actual physical control.

Civils

Luis Garcia and Blanca Garcia v. Brent Johnson, Alexis Johnson, and David Battreall - negligence.

Amon Arnold Baker v. In the matter of - trust proceedings.

Small Claims

Stefani Landess v. Bluffview Enterprises - petition for judgment.

Bluffview Enterprises v. Stefani Landess and Tyler Landess - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Silvia Herrera v. Jose Reynolds.

Cristina Balderas Garcia v. Enedino Rubio.

Sarri Dean v. Darrell Wayne Barnes.

Divorces

Dylan Ray Hammons v. Carly A. Hammons.

Marriages

Nicholas Waylin Proctor, 38, Tahlequah, and Latricia Rooster, 37, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

April 20

Tahlequah FD: 5:17 p.m., MVA, 1701 S. Park Hill Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:20 p.m., alarm, 920 Seminary Ave.

Death Notices

TEMPLEMAN, Lavern, 89, Fort Gibson, house manager. Died April 18. Visitation, April 20, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, April 21, 2 p.m., Hunt Cemetery in Waldron, AR.

NUNLEY, Johnny Ray, 63, Tahlequah, prep cook/dishwasher. Died April 16. Visitation, April 21, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, April 22, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Towie Cemetery.

FENTRESS, Harrison N., 75, Stilwell, Vo Tech instructor. Died April 14. No services at this time. Green Country Funeral Home.

FELLERS, George Browning, 97, Owasso, store owner. Died April 20. Visitation, April 22, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, April 23, 10 a.m., Southside Baptist Church. Interment at Memorial Park.

Tags

Trending Video