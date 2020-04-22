Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ernestine E. Berry to Charles Brian Deason.
Carlton G. Clark to Damon Shirrel.
Carol A. Cusck to Skyler Batt.
Ethel Ann Palmer to Michael Potts.
Robert A. Hunt to Chung H. Holland.
Linda J. House to Jacen A. Caldwell.
Felonies
Heather Marie Wilson - cultivation of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Alex Horney - cultivation of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Henry James Vance - embezzlement of rented property.
Damon Wayne Francis - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Misdemeanors
Cory Donovan Street - petit larceny.
Elizabeth Lynn Emberton - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and trespassing after being forbidden.
Elizabeth Marie Row - uttering a forged instrument.
Laura Michelle Dorsch - larceny of gasoline.
Ricky Duane Clopton - violation of protective order.
Dakota Blake Hiatt - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Christopher G. Luethje - public intoxication.
Manuel Lee Limon - public intoxication.
Jordan Dalynn Sunagoowie - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol.
Addie Mae Glory - dumping trash on public/private property.
Taylor Nicole Pierce - dumping trash on public/private property.
James Sherman Collins - illegal dumping of trash along public roadway.
Cassandra Loraine Tomayo - possession of meth.
Tyler Lee Jacobs - possession of paraphernalia.
Ashley Mac Murphy - possession of paraphernalia.
Mary Kristin Thickstun - actual physical control, open container of alcohol, and carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Civils
San Angelo MC v. Michael Jordan - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Lauren Shantell Peloquin v. Aaron Stephen Peloquin.
Rachel Erin Thomas v. James Aaron Thomas.
Teresa Gay Rogers v. David Lee Holderbee.
Divorces
Thomas Floyd Spears v. Laura Alice Spears.
Fire Runs
April 21
Lowrey FD: 1:34 p.m., CO2 monitor going off and check for gas leak, Highway 82A.
Death Notices
MYRES, James W, 88, Tahlequah. Died April 20. Private family burial at Shirley Springs Cemetery in Eldon, OK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.