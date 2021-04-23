Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tulsa Air Technicians Club to Thomas Baird.
Dena J. Squyres to Eric Andrew Butler.
Hazel Alice Cooper to Acadia Management, Inc.
Anthony T. Delmedico to Anthony Tyler Delmedico.
Moosong Kim to Cody J. Swafford.
Cason Leblanc to Hema Bhandari.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Damon Isaiah McGinnis - replevin.
Martha Sixkiller and Sally Ann Adcock v. University Northwest Nursing Center, Grace Living Center, University Park Skilled Nursing, East Shawnee Nursing Center, LLC, Sequoyah Pointe Skilled Nursing, and Amity Care, LLC. - negligence.
Brenda K. Hooper v. Tyler M. French - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Nancy Dyson v. James Conrad - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Joshua Dean Johnson v. Darrell Wayne Barnes.
Divorces
Joshua Pinkston v. Kimberly Pinkston.
Marriages
Nick Allen Snyder, 54, Tahlequah, and Laura Annette Parks, 51, Proctor.
