Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Tulsa Air Technicians Club to Thomas Baird.

Dena J. Squyres to Eric Andrew Butler.

Hazel Alice Cooper to Acadia Management, Inc.

Anthony T. Delmedico to Anthony Tyler Delmedico.

Moosong Kim to Cody J. Swafford.

Cason Leblanc to Hema Bhandari.

Civils

Arvest Bank v. Damon Isaiah McGinnis - replevin.

Martha Sixkiller and Sally Ann Adcock v. University Northwest Nursing Center, Grace Living Center, University Park Skilled Nursing, East Shawnee Nursing Center, LLC, Sequoyah Pointe Skilled Nursing, and Amity Care, LLC. - negligence.

Brenda K. Hooper v. Tyler M. French - breach of contract.

Small Claims

Nancy Dyson v. James Conrad - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Joshua Dean Johnson v. Darrell Wayne Barnes.

Divorces

Joshua Pinkston v. Kimberly Pinkston.

Marriages

Nick Allen Snyder, 54, Tahlequah, and Laura Annette Parks, 51, Proctor.

Tags

Trending Video