Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian Sheldon to Vicki R. Bollinger.
Allen L. Omara to Rodger Smith.
Anna Lee Smith-Harding to Anna Lee Vann-Harrison.
David Gourd to James Childs.
Joyce Lynn Gauntt to Matthew Arkison.
Wilson Fargo to Darren Hasz.
Civils
Allan K. Bryan v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Henry Dupont v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Jarin Dalan Martin v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Even Reeves v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Michael Eugene Williams v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Anna Ruff v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Rodney Lee Hughes v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Robert McMullin v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Fred Schroeder v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Fire Runs
April 22
Tahlequah FD: 4:13 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:00 a.m., EMS assist, 2095 Aspen Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 11:28 a.m., fire alarm, 1209 E. Normal St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:18 p.m., EMS assist, 452 S. Cherokee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.