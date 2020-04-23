Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Brian Sheldon to Vicki R. Bollinger.

Allen L. Omara to Rodger Smith.

Anna Lee Smith-Harding to Anna Lee Vann-Harrison.

David Gourd to James Childs.

Joyce Lynn Gauntt to Matthew Arkison.

Wilson Fargo to Darren Hasz.

Civils

Allan K. Bryan v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.

Henry Dupont v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.

Jarin Dalan Martin v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Even Reeves v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Michael Eugene Williams v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Anna Ruff v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

Rodney Lee Hughes v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.

Robert McMullin v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Fred Schroeder v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.

Fire Runs

April 22

Tahlequah FD: 4:13 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 11:00 a.m., EMS assist, 2095 Aspen Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 11:28 a.m., fire alarm, 1209 E. Normal St.

Tahlequah FD: 8:18 p.m., EMS assist, 452 S. Cherokee Ave.

Tags

Recommended for you