Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bob Berry to Bob Berry.
Sparrow Hark Camp Recreation, LLC to Bryce Huard.
Eric Jones to Sandra Blair.
Jim Pearson to Rod Hartsook.
B&W Property Development, LLC to Rigid Contracting, LLC.
Jon Johnson to Kevin Sadler.
Brian Miggletto to Jonathan Hatley.
Jam Interests, LLC to Richard L. Paddock.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Jennifer L. Allen - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Magna Carta, Inc. v. Montez Dickenson - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Michael Paul Clark v. Genorina Gutierrez-Clark.
Kira Kelly Fell v. John Edward Fell.
Amy McGregor v. Gary Don McGregor.
Traffic Report
Salazar Ivan Sanchez - no seat belt.
Donald Leroy Cobler - taxes due state.
David Gordon Carrol - driving under suspension.
Angela Marie Turney - speeding construction/school zone 21-25 mph over.
Miguel Angel Serrano-Marquez - speeding construction/school zone 21-25 mph over.
Iola May Beaver - no seat belt.
Shannon Lea Burright - no seat belt and expired driver's license.
Brittany Ann Smith - no seat belt.
Blake Allen Canter - no seat belt and open container alcohol.
Thomas Kyle Collins - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Colton James Thomas Taylor - no seat belt.
Kenney Sherrell Diffee - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tiffany Leigh Coones - no driver's license, failure to yield from stop sign, and no seat belt.
Brittany Rachelle Dallis - no seat belt.
Kaylynn Rachelle Dallis - no seat belt.
Bentley Jack Knowlton - driving under suspension, no set belt, and taxes due state.
Samuel Tyson Louie - speed not reasonable and proper.
Joshua Edward Berner - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Kailey Brooke Kennedy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Richard Charles Weir - no seat belt.
Dalton Wayne McDonald - no seat belt.
Janet K. Buzzard - failure to stop at red light.
Matthew Eli Essman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gabriel Eli Sneed - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jamie Sierra Jr. - no seat belt.
Joshua Austin Ryals - speeding 26-30 mph over and no seat belt.
Antonia Marie Smallen - no seat belt.
Cheyenne Marie McDaniel - no driver's license.
Cory Donnell Bryant - no seat belt.
Velio Barraza-Aranda - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher James Johnson - no driver's license.
Rylee Ray Roberts - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Noah Michael Jones - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Briston Boyd Arnett - no seat belt.
Joe Hack Witherspoon - no seat belt.
James Taylor Sego III - no seat belt.
Emily Heather Alexander - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Justin Lee Hogner - no seat belt.
Reuben Anthony Roache - taxes due state.
Ryan Ashley Cady - no seat belt, no security verification, and open container alcohol.
Erin Annette Danielson - no seat belt.
Jeremy Ryan Calico - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Caitlin Deeann Todhunter - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kendra Lynn Reasnor - speeding 15 mph over.
Vickie Sue Love - speeding 15 mph over.
George Michael Malone - no seat belt and failure to stop at red light.
Kayden Chase Bagwell - speeding 15 mph over.
Craig Edward Begg - no seat belt.
Eric Avery - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Nicholas Aaron Thompson - speeding 16-20 mph over and open container alcohol.
Grover Westley Howard - fail to keep in proper lane.
Karen Katelyne Henley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Derek Heath Kennedy - no seat belt.
Zade Alexander Flores - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Ellie May Mayo-James - no seat belt.
Kyle Allen Hinkle - no seat belt.
Lourdes Castillo Martinez - no driver's license.
Kerigan Louise Eubanks - no seat belt.
Blake Cronon Longshore - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dylan Shae Moore - speeding 15 mph over.
Alfred Lewis Riggs - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jose Maximino Perez - speeding 15 mph over.
Karen Denise Swimmer - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
April 22
Lowrey FD: 2:49 p.m., outside fire.
Tahlequah FD: 8:39 p.m., fire alarm, 111 Morgan St.
April 23
Tahlequah FD: 11:18 a.m., outside fire, 623 Sooner Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 12:20 p.m., smoke investigation, 23957 Highway 51.
Commented
