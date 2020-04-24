Court Report
Warranty Deeds
S.A.S. Construction, LLC to Chelsey Collins.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Rendy Elizabeth Rucker - indebtedness.
Divorces
Randy Joe Ott v. Brenda E. Ott.
William Bookout v. Leslie Bookout.
Ann Martha Phillips v. John Paul Phillips.
Traffic Report
Oswaldo Tinajero - overweight on group of 2 axels WT. 40,000 legal 34,000.
Adam Robert Havig - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sara Lynn Landaverde - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michael Robert Allen - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Dimitrios Michael Bronzoulis - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Chance Logan Douthit - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.
Ethan Tate White - failure to yield from stop sign.
Minerva Garza-Torres - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kamisha Rebekah Braddy - driving under suspension, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Brian Wesley Drennon - driving under suspension, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Amanda Lynn Clinton - driving under suspension.
Cameron Nicholas Branch - taxes due state.
Shellie Marie Morgan - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Michael Ray Robinson - speeding 15 mph over.
Talara Kathleen Rolland - speeding 15 mph over.
Kaylynn Autumn Howard - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.
Richard Brandon Foutch - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Death Notices
VALDES, Rodolfo Ariel Bello, 50, Tahlequah, pipe painter in the oil and gas industry. Died April 7. Services pending for a later date.
YUNGBLOOD, Viola Jean, 67, Cookson. Died April 7. Services pending for a later date.
LONGJOHN, Gerald A. Sr., 83, Tahlequah, missionary. Died April 8. Services pending for a later date.
GUINN, Gregory R, 61, Park Hill, retired park ranger. Died April 9. Services pending for a later date.
