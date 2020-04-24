Court Report

Warranty Deeds

S.A.S. Construction, LLC to Chelsey Collins.

Civils

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Rendy Elizabeth Rucker - indebtedness.

Divorces

Randy Joe Ott v. Brenda E. Ott.

William Bookout v. Leslie Bookout.

Ann Martha Phillips v. John Paul Phillips.

Traffic Report

Oswaldo Tinajero - overweight on group of 2 axels WT. 40,000 legal 34,000.

Adam Robert Havig - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Sara Lynn Landaverde - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Michael Robert Allen - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Dimitrios Michael Bronzoulis - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Chance Logan Douthit - inattentive driving while using cell phone/electronic device.

Ethan Tate White - failure to yield from stop sign.

Minerva Garza-Torres - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Kamisha Rebekah Braddy - driving under suspension, taxes due state, and no security verification.

Brian Wesley Drennon - driving under suspension, no security verification, and taxes due state.

Amanda Lynn Clinton - driving under suspension.

Cameron Nicholas Branch - taxes due state.

Shellie Marie Morgan - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Michael Ray Robinson - speeding 15 mph over.

Talara Kathleen Rolland - speeding 15 mph over.

Kaylynn Autumn Howard - speeding 11-14 mph over and no security verification.

Richard Brandon Foutch - speeding 31-35 mph over.

Death Notices

VALDES, Rodolfo Ariel Bello, 50, Tahlequah, pipe painter in the oil and gas industry. Died April 7. Services pending for a later date.

YUNGBLOOD, Viola Jean, 67, Cookson. Died April 7. Services pending for a later date.

LONGJOHN, Gerald A. Sr., 83, Tahlequah, missionary. Died April 8. Services pending for a later date.

GUINN, Gregory R, 61, Park Hill, retired park ranger. Died April 9. Services pending for a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you