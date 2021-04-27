Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Matthew Clabaugh.
Davetta McIntosh to Cayden Long.
Rose Davis, LLC to Rose Davis Trust.
Terry Wilson to Terry Wilson.
Small Claims
America's Car-Mart, Inc. and Car Mart of Muskogee v. Candida Ashlock - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Bonnie Lynn Cashion v. Ronald Glen Cashion.
Lauren Nicole Barker v. Cody Jack Barker.
Lindsay Gale Baker v. Chad Douglas Baker.
Marriages
Jonathan Noel Tavarez, 37, Tahlequah, and Lourdes Fernandez Mosquea, 40, Tahlequah.
Regnald Dewayne Williams, 27, Tahlequah, and Amanda Grace Knight Houston, 27, Tahlequah.
Cole Brian Welch, 29, Welling, and Shawna Marie Hemmerich, 27, Welling.
Tax Liens
Oklahoma Tax Commission v. David Wofford and Tina Wofford.
Fire Runs
April 23
Tahlequah FD: 3:37 p.m., MVA, 907 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:56 p.m., MVA, South Park Hill Road and Highway 62/82 Bypass.
April 24
Tahlequah FD: 2:02 p.m., EMS assist, 452 S. Cherokee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:57 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:29 p.m., gas leak, 19097 E. 777 Road.
April 25
Tahlequah FD: 12:00 a.m., public assist, 408 Jo St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:58 p.m., traumatic injury, 1108 N. Jones Ave.
Death Notices
SPARKS, Robert "Eugene," 62, Tahlequah, sanitation technician supervisor. Died April 22. Visitation, April 26, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funereal Home. Funeral service, April 27, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Price Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.