Court Report
Small Claims
Jose Luis Monrroy v. Librado Garcia Aguilar - entry and detainer. World Finance v. Lloyd William McDaniel - petition for judgment. World Finance v. Quinton Ketcher - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Johnny Ray Merrell - petition for judgment. World Finance v. Amos Beaver - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Alicia Wiley - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Crystal Ann Armer - petition for judgment. World Finance v. Ross Donelson - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. Heather Renee Lopez - petition for judgment. World Finance v. Lori Jo Brix - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Sarah Marie Darlene Long v. Matthew Ross Talley. Sarah Marie Darlene Long v. Michael Cooke Faeseler III. Kirk Plepla v. Molly M. Haywood.
Divorces
Terry B. Noble v. Ellen L. Noble.
Fire Runs
April 25
Tahlequah FD: 2:54 a.m., washing roadway for police, East Downing Street and Bluff Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:37 p.m., outside fire, 5237 S, Muskogee Ave.
April 26
Tahlequah FD: 1:38 p.m., fire alarm, 1101 E. Crafton Placed.
Tahlequah FD: 2:05 p.m., MVA, 219 W. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:48 p.m., MVA, North Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:07 p.m., vehicle fire, 880 N. Bryant Road.
Lowrey FD: 10:37 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
April 27
Tahlequah FD: 10:54 a.m., MVC, North Highway 82 and Wheeler Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.