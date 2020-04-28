Court Report

Small Claims

Jose Luis Monrroy v. Librado Garcia Aguilar - entry and detainer. World Finance v. Lloyd William McDaniel - petition for judgment. World Finance v. Quinton Ketcher - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Johnny Ray Merrell - petition for judgment. World Finance v. Amos Beaver - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Alicia Wiley - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Crystal Ann Armer - petition for judgment. World Finance v. Ross Donelson - petition for judgment.

World Finance v. Heather Renee Lopez - petition for judgment. World Finance v. Lori Jo Brix - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Sarah Marie Darlene Long v. Matthew Ross Talley. Sarah Marie Darlene Long v. Michael Cooke Faeseler III. Kirk Plepla v. Molly M. Haywood.

Divorces

Terry B. Noble v. Ellen L. Noble.

Fire Runs

April 25

Tahlequah FD: 2:54 a.m., washing roadway for police, East Downing Street and Bluff Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 5:37 p.m., outside fire, 5237 S, Muskogee Ave.

April 26

Tahlequah FD: 1:38 p.m., fire alarm, 1101 E. Crafton Placed.

Tahlequah FD: 2:05 p.m., MVA, 219 W. Downing St.

Tahlequah FD: 4:48 p.m., MVA, North Muskogee Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 8:07 p.m., vehicle fire, 880 N. Bryant Road.

Lowrey FD: 10:37 p.m., MVC, Highway 82A.

April 27

Tahlequah FD: 10:54 a.m., MVC, North Highway 82 and Wheeler Street.

