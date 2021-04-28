Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian Miggletto to Joseph R. Tubbs.
John E. Joice Jr. to Kelli K. Fielden.
Defino C. Andrade to Irene Chavez.
Wamoua Lee to Xiong Her.
Bobbie Lee Hulbert to Brenda Kay Bybee.
Keaton B. Cudd III to Preston Stockton.
Misdemeanors
David Eugene Whisehunt - public intoxication and resisting an officer.
Butler James Hignite - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denay L. Houston - malicious injury to property, obstructing an officer, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raj Gandhi - acts resulting in gross injury.
Civils
Regina J. Glory and G.M.G. v. In re the name change - name change.
Matthew Wagers v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Helen Briggs v. Deborah Jean Yandell - eviction.
Action Loan v. Courtney Paige Spears - petition for judgment.
James R. Anderson v. Thomas Perez and German Salas - small claims.
James R. Anderson v. Oscar Moreno - small claims.
Kathy Quick and Joe Quick v. George Pritchett - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Juana Altamirano Santana v. Edwin Luis Romero.
Helen Lucille Johnson v. Sarri Krisalyn Dean.
Divorces
Charles B. Bertrand v. Terina Kay Bertrand.
Michelle Blount v. John Blount.
Marriages
Charles Arnald Dennison, 23, Tahlequah, and Elona Fetahu, 18, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 27
Tahlequah FD: 6:05 a.m., fire alarm, 611 N. Grand Ave.
