Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Leoma Lucille Dubois to Leoma Lucille Dubois Living Trust. Stephen F. Terrones to Autum M. Caldwell.
Charles Purkey to Steven Shankle.
Manuel Reyes Jr. to Mary Dolese-Parker.
Felonies
Matthew Allen Potts - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Misdemeanors
Tyler Melton Whitley - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Tommie Glen Deckard - public intoxication.
Sammy Joe Duvall - dumping trash on public/private property.
Steve Ennis - reckless conduct with a firearm.
Civils
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc v. Toni R. York - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc v. Ronald Lamb - indebtedness.
Geico Advantage Insurance Co v. Vanessa Danell Jackson - negligence.
Thomas Johnson v. Spears Company, LLC - automobile negligence.
Small Claims
Vickie Sue Nofire v. Todd Hirsh - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
April 27
Tahlequah FD: 5:35 p.m., smoke investigation, Ross Street and State Avenue.
Death Notices
OGLESBEE, Dr. John, 80, Fort Gibson. Died April 26. Services pending.
MAHANEY, Sheila Faith, 59, Kansas, beautician, Died April 25. Drive-in graveside services April 29, 2 p.m. at Kansas Cemetery.
