Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bobby Slover to Haley P. Patterson.

Craig N. Carey to D&R Tahlequah, LLC.

Stanley R. King to Okfuske King.

Felonies

Marco Luis Anguiano - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threaten to perform act of violence.

Misdemeanors

Edward Ernest Duarte - possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen tag, affix unauthorized plate with intent to conceal identity, driving under revocation, and speeding 16-20 mph over.

Civils

Scott Yarnall and Stacy Yarnall v. Jo Ellen Powers - quiet title.

Nelva L. Forrest v. Wade L. Thompson, Karen A. Thompson, Keith C. Thompson, Vicki D. Downing, Dayla Thompson (Brooks), Frank Thompson, Vincent K. Thompson, Deena Y. Whitehead, Ronald Thompson, Jeffrey Thompson, Kristina K. Warren, and Maxie R. Thompson - quiet title.

Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Raymond Wayne Hood and Aimee Nicole Hood - indebtedness.

Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Watie Wacoche and Margie Wacochie - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Charles B. Bertrand v. Jim Parkison and Tunes by J.P. - petition for judgment.

The O Group Properties v. Brooke Elizabeth Ann Luna - entry and detainer.

Property Solutions Management v. Brittney A. Smith - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Angela Lyons-Adair v. Ryan Joe Adair.

Death Notices

MATLOCK, James Troy, 63, Welling, heavy equipment operator. Died April 25. Memorial service held at a later date. Green Country Funeral Home.

SKINNER, Randall Lloyd, 76, Tahlequah, President of Tahlequah, Pryor, and Wagoner Lumber Companies. Died April 28. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.

Tags

Trending Video