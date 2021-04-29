Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bobby Slover to Haley P. Patterson.
Craig N. Carey to D&R Tahlequah, LLC.
Stanley R. King to Okfuske King.
Felonies
Marco Luis Anguiano - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and threaten to perform act of violence.
Misdemeanors
Edward Ernest Duarte - possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen tag, affix unauthorized plate with intent to conceal identity, driving under revocation, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Civils
Scott Yarnall and Stacy Yarnall v. Jo Ellen Powers - quiet title.
Nelva L. Forrest v. Wade L. Thompson, Karen A. Thompson, Keith C. Thompson, Vicki D. Downing, Dayla Thompson (Brooks), Frank Thompson, Vincent K. Thompson, Deena Y. Whitehead, Ronald Thompson, Jeffrey Thompson, Kristina K. Warren, and Maxie R. Thompson - quiet title.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Raymond Wayne Hood and Aimee Nicole Hood - indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. Watie Wacoche and Margie Wacochie - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Charles B. Bertrand v. Jim Parkison and Tunes by J.P. - petition for judgment.
The O Group Properties v. Brooke Elizabeth Ann Luna - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Brittney A. Smith - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Angela Lyons-Adair v. Ryan Joe Adair.
Death Notices
MATLOCK, James Troy, 63, Welling, heavy equipment operator. Died April 25. Memorial service held at a later date. Green Country Funeral Home.
SKINNER, Randall Lloyd, 76, Tahlequah, President of Tahlequah, Pryor, and Wagoner Lumber Companies. Died April 28. Services are pending. Green Country Funeral Home.
