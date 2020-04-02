Court Report
Warranty Deeds
James R. Wise to Cecilia Rigsby.
Stephanie J. Guzman-Zamarron to Tanner Alley.
Manuel A. Holland to Charles Purkey.
Taylor Ragsdale to Andrew Morris.
Felonies
Elbert Detron Grant - DUI - felony, malicious injury to property, driving under suspension, open container alcohol, and no seat belt.
Joseph Anthony Michael Rush - DUI - felony, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Carl Wayne Coon - lewd molestation.
Matthew Cole Pruegert - assault and battery upon a police officer, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, and actual physical control.
Misdemeanors
Jack Martin Lynch - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and obstructing an officer.
Terry E. Acuff Jr. - assault and battery.
Jimmy Wayne Center - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Katherine Elizabeth Andrews v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Derrick L. Geer v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Joe Stephenson Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Tim S. Olnhausen v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Raymond Max Givens - Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Fire Runs
April 2
Tahlequah FD: 10:35 a.m., MVC, Bertha Parker Bypass and Park Hill Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.