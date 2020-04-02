Court Report

Warranty Deeds

James R. Wise to Cecilia Rigsby.

Stephanie J. Guzman-Zamarron to Tanner Alley.

Manuel A. Holland to Charles Purkey.

Taylor Ragsdale to Andrew Morris.

Felonies

Elbert Detron Grant - DUI - felony, malicious injury to property, driving under suspension, open container alcohol, and no seat belt.

Joseph Anthony Michael Rush - DUI - felony, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.

Carl Wayne Coon - lewd molestation.

Matthew Cole Pruegert - assault and battery upon a police officer, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, and actual physical control.

Misdemeanors

Jack Martin Lynch - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and obstructing an officer.

Terry E. Acuff Jr. - assault and battery.

Jimmy Wayne Center - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Civils

Katherine Elizabeth Andrews v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Derrick L. Geer v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Joe Stephenson Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Tim S. Olnhausen v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Raymond Max Givens - Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Fire Runs

April 2

Tahlequah FD: 10:35 a.m., MVC, Bertha Parker Bypass and Park Hill Road.

