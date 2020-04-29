Court Report

Felonies

Billy Shane Wing - robbery - first degree, possession of stolen vehicle, and driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked.

Misdemeanor

Tex Michael McBride - leaving scene of accident involving damage and improper backing.

Allen Wayne-Lee Baucom - violation of protective order.

Dewayne Ray Allen - violation of protective order.

Stephanie Ann Miller - DUI-misdemeanor, open container of alcohol, obstructing an officer.

Christopher David Daniels - leaving scene of accident involving damage and no security verification.

Shellie Marie Stopp - embezzlement of rented property.

Dustin Wareagle Duvall - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Jayma Lanette Drain - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Joshua Wayne Swagerty - embezzlement.

A.J. Washington - DUI-misdemeanor, leaving scene of accident involving damage, and no security verification.

Levi Richmond Diffee - violation of protective order.

Zachery Wayne Vanbuskirk - violation of protective order.

Civils

Credit Corp Solutions, Inc v. Jeremy Doublehead - indebtedness.

Protective Orders

Travis Glen Charles v. Duston Cain Doak.

Fire Runs

April 28

Tahlequah FD: 6:33 p.m., outside fire, 506 S. Cedar Place.

