Court Report
Felonies
Billy Shane Wing - robbery - first degree, possession of stolen vehicle, and driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked.
Misdemeanor
Tex Michael McBride - leaving scene of accident involving damage and improper backing.
Allen Wayne-Lee Baucom - violation of protective order.
Dewayne Ray Allen - violation of protective order.
Stephanie Ann Miller - DUI-misdemeanor, open container of alcohol, obstructing an officer.
Christopher David Daniels - leaving scene of accident involving damage and no security verification.
Shellie Marie Stopp - embezzlement of rented property.
Dustin Wareagle Duvall - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jayma Lanette Drain - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Joshua Wayne Swagerty - embezzlement.
A.J. Washington - DUI-misdemeanor, leaving scene of accident involving damage, and no security verification.
Levi Richmond Diffee - violation of protective order.
Zachery Wayne Vanbuskirk - violation of protective order.
Civils
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc v. Jeremy Doublehead - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Travis Glen Charles v. Duston Cain Doak.
Fire Runs
April 28
Tahlequah FD: 6:33 p.m., outside fire, 506 S. Cedar Place.
