Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Richard B. Stevenson to Hope D. Harrier Baxter.
Veneta Eatherly Living Trust to Michelle Lynn Evans.
Michelle Lynn Evans to Porshoua Y. Lee.
Nicholas Telemchuk to Porshoua Y. Lee.
Galen G. Carter to Johnny Kelley.
Lucy Ketcher to David Burkett.
David Wayne Loftin to Richard Scott Coffron.
Steven A. Tharp to Steven A. Tharp.
Vanessa Anton to Chad Lee Stephan.
Felonies
Neil F. Kahrs - assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle.
Jennifer Kay Brege - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and larceny.
Misdemeanors
Lawanda Faye Little - failure or neglect to compel child to attend school.
Matthew L. Haughn - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trae Allen Cordell - unauthorized use of credit card.
Debra Claudette Alexander - larceny of lost property.
Antonio Jacob Roberts - petit larceny.
Cecil L. Self - assault and battery.
Deanna Tippey - trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Johnny Reed - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Hart Violetta - indebtedness.
Heather Ellis v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Paternity
Megan Palmieri v. Johnathen Oropeza - child support.
Fire Runs
April 27
Tahlequah FD: 11:46 a.m., EMS assist, 204 Woodlawn Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:45 p.m., outside fire, 200 Highway 82.
April 28
Tahlequah FD: 7:43 a.m., MVA, South Park Hill Road and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 3:38 p.m., sick person, 411 E. Ward St.
