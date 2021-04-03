Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Glenda K. Beavers to Russell Twine.
Shelly Joice to Cole Thompson.
Misdemeanors
Barbara Moore - obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretense.
Civils
Marvin Fred Hammond v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Divorces
Dennis Dunigan v. Marjorie Dunigan.
Traffic Report
Ivan Castillo - no driver's license and open container alcohol.
Tina Marie Calvert - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Murphy Tebrow - taxes due state and no driver's license.
Bradley Shawn Cheater - driving under suspension.
Brystal Lane Allen - failure to stop at stop sign.
Dawn Leah Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Caleb Aaron Rurak - no seat belt.
Corbin Vaughn Simpson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tanner Paul McClure - speeding 15 mph over.
Thomas J. Tucker - no seat belt.
Jordan T. Hammons - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kaleb Donavan Hindsley - failure to equip vessel with fire extinguisher.
Patricia Escamilla - no driver's license.
Kiley Maiann Christie - speeding 15 mph over.
John Lee Ross Jr. - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Rita E. Courtwright - speeding 15 mph over.
Caitlyn Gail Coleman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Treonte Devaun Sallis - no security verification.
Cody Primeaux - open container alcohol.
Danny Ray Kirk - speeding 31-35 mph over, no security verification, and alter or change title, registration, license plate.
Jake Jeffery Baker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tucker Brice Rutherford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Barry Reed Woods - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Justin Paul Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dawn Marie Rutledge - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Erika Callaway - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Julius Lee Smith - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Hernan Iglecias - no seat belt and failure to stop at red light.
Fire Runs
April 1
Tahlequah FD: 11:02 a.m., structure fire, 703 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:56 p.m., MVC, Highway 82 and Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 4:40 p.m., outside fire, Bryant Road and Choctaw Street.
April 2
Tahlequah FD: 12:00 a.m., outside fire, 17861 Pecan Creek Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 10:57 a.m., outside fire, 24833 Highway 51.
Death Notices
ANDERSON, Nellie Lorene, 101, Tahlequah, bookkeeper. Died March 28. Funeral service, April 5, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
SPENCER, Susie B., 91, Fort Gibson, homemaker. Died March 27. Visitation, April 2 at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, April 5, 1 p.m., Church of the Nazarene. Interment at Citizen's Cemetery.
