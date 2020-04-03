Court Report
Felonies
Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - bringing contraband into jail
Misdemeanors
Jazmine Sierra Paige Gulley - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mohamad Alqahtani - actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Mary Gourd - indebtedness.
Bank of Commerce v. Gene A. Mabray - replevin.
Bank of Commerce v. Nick A. Mabray - replevin.
Divorces
Brian Vance v. Audra Vance.
Traffic Report
Charles Allen Smith - failure to keep in proper lane.
Jimmy Joe Johnson - driving under suspension and failure to keep in proper lane.
Kayla Allynn Catron - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Francisco Garcia - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bradley Wayne Ellis - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Marilyn Hooper Kirk - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Fire Runs
April 2
Tahlequah FD:12:52 p.m., controlled burn, 904 Kaufman Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:00 p.m., public assist, Muskogee Avenue and Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., outside fire, 601 Mountain View Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., alarm, 1201 Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:33 p.m., controlled burn, 19000 E. 801 Road.
