Court Report

Felonies

Jory Lynn Poafpybitty - bringing contraband into jail

Misdemeanors

Jazmine Sierra Paige Gulley - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mohamad Alqahtani - actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence.

Civils

Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Mary Gourd - indebtedness.

Bank of Commerce v. Gene A. Mabray - replevin.

Bank of Commerce v. Nick A. Mabray - replevin.

Divorces

Brian Vance v. Audra Vance.

Traffic Report

Charles Allen Smith - failure to keep in proper lane.

Jimmy Joe Johnson - driving under suspension and failure to keep in proper lane.

Kayla Allynn Catron - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Francisco Garcia - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Bradley Wayne Ellis - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Marilyn Hooper Kirk - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Fire Runs

April 2

Tahlequah FD:12:52 p.m., controlled burn, 904 Kaufman Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 2:00 p.m., public assist, Muskogee Avenue and Choctaw Street.

Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., outside fire, 601 Mountain View Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., alarm, 1201 Fourth St.

Tahlequah FD: 8:33 p.m., controlled burn, 19000 E. 801 Road.

Tags

Recommended for you