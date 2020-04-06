Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Annie Marie Lamb to Nick Eckerd.

Joshua Bible to Ashley P.T. Vang.

Misdemeanors

Rachel Elizabeth Frazier - poss of drug paraphernalia, no security verification, failure to display lighted headlights.

Civils

Velocity investments, LLC v. Debra Teague - indebtedness.

Jai Kuber, LLC v. The Rocker Company, Tahlequah ready mix and material, RJBRE, LLC, and Tok Hospitality, LLC - quiet title.

Protective orders

Priscillia Provencio v. Wael elsayed abdel K. Elbahga.

Corinna Asher v. James Michael West.

Fire Runs

April 3

Tahlequah FD: 10:47 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue.

April 5

Tahlequah FD: 8:13 p.m., structure fire, 407 W. Allen Road.

Tags

Recommended for you