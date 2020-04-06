Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Annie Marie Lamb to Nick Eckerd.
Joshua Bible to Ashley P.T. Vang.
Misdemeanors
Rachel Elizabeth Frazier - poss of drug paraphernalia, no security verification, failure to display lighted headlights.
Civils
Velocity investments, LLC v. Debra Teague - indebtedness.
Jai Kuber, LLC v. The Rocker Company, Tahlequah ready mix and material, RJBRE, LLC, and Tok Hospitality, LLC - quiet title.
Protective orders
Priscillia Provencio v. Wael elsayed abdel K. Elbahga.
Corinna Asher v. James Michael West.
Fire Runs
April 3
Tahlequah FD: 10:47 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue.
April 5
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 p.m., structure fire, 407 W. Allen Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.