Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tim Moore to Roger Ray.
John Haynes to Trey Kimble.
Brian Miggletto to Sara Kimrey.
Linda Lee Shaw to Robert W. Buchanan.
Dennis L. Corvin to Dewayne L. Corvin.
Kyle T. Litterell to Dewayne L. Corvin.
Tulsa Air Technicians Club, Inc. to Marc A. Scorsone.
Tulsa Air Technicians Club, Inc. to Michael A. Scorsone.
Charles Cheesman to Colby Lane Morrow.
James L. Houston to Kasey Keys.
Jon W. Garcia to William Jay Champlain.
Larry Walls to Juan Marquez.
Richard A. Wimbish to John C. Stewart.
Martin Smith to Lee Horizon, LLC.
Karry A. Coke to Mark A. Craig.
Robert W. Coop to Jonathan Scott Wood.
Carl J. Jordan to Bobby T. Williamson.
Mark B. Roles to Mark B. Roles.
Steve Lantier to Richard Nation.
Tullis Development, LLC to Teeia Strout.
Jesse G. Miller to Christian Ryan Abels.
Sandra J. Blair to Eric G. Gunderson.
Felonies
Butler James Hignite - larceny of an automobile.
Misdemeanors
Donald Vernon Sellman - failure to compel child to attend school.
James Brandon Schutkesting - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
En Lam Thang - driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at red light.
Cody Joe Anderson - violation of protective order.
Civils
Zachary Hollenback v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Brian Vance v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau, Inc. v. Debbie Beckett - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Carla Torres - indebtedness.
Laurence Kortright v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Carol Greenhaw v. Jarrod Stalling - entry and detainer.
Barney Manes v. Chris Craig and Brittany Craig - petition for judgment.
Joyce Willis v. Danny Joe Hodge - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Whitney June Hatley v. Adam Jeremiah Wallace.
Candace Nutting v. Benjamin Dell Covey.
Kayley Jean Eubanks v. Aaron Richard Eubanks.
Divorces
Marissa Cundiff v. Cole Cundiff.
Angela Maxine Phillips v. Paul David Phillips.
Paternity
Dylan Taylor v. Kelly Ridenhour - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Samantha Murray v. Peyton Reardon - paternity.
Bailey Donaldson v. Ruben Van Praag - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Zackary Beaux Ellexson, 35, Tahlequah, and Megan Mychell Tinsley, 34, Tahlequah.
Garrett Alan Hix, 23, Fort Gibson, and Abbi Gayle Winkler, 26, Fort Gibson.
Fire Runs
April 2
Tahlequah FD: 11:18 a.m., outside fire, 25407 E. 795 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:32 p.m., grass fire, 20767 E. Horseshoe Bend Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:49 p.m., EMS assist, South Water Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., MVA, East Downing Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:04 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and Willis Road.
Lowrey FD: 9:58 p.m., structure fire, East 606 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:05 p.m., outside fire, Murrell Road.
April 3
Tahlequah FD: 6:57 a.m., outside fire, 509 Judy Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 12:59 p.m., explosion, 2099 Creek Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 p.m., outside fire, 22573 S. 457 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:53 p.m., outside fire, 15926 Greenhaw Circle.
April 4
Lowrey FD: 12:32 p.m., outside fire, North 495 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:32 p.m., outside fire, 18635 E. Shepherd Road.
Lowrey FD: 8:12 p.m., smoke investigation, North 495 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:26 p.m., MVC, 14968 Highway 82.
April 5
Tahlequah FD: 8:00 a.m., MVA, Fourth Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 9:17 a.m., structure fire, 31743 S. Indian Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.