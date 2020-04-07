Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Wesley George Houk to Wesley George Houk.
Barbara Surber to Michael James.
Debra A. Fleck to John Ramsey.
Boevers Revocable Trust to Trista Snook.
Felonies
Sonny H. Howerton - assault and battery upon a police officer and resisting an officer.
Carl Wayne Coon - lewd molestation.
Misdemeanors
Coleman Panell - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie Koren O’Neal - allowing domestic animals to run at large.
Tamirah Foster - assault on a police officer and resisting an officer.
Amanda Sue Ingram - assault and battery.
Cherish Michelle Moore - assault and battery.
Avery Andrew Ivy - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Gina McFarlin - dumping trash on public/private property.
Daniel Bruce Stanley - assault and battery.
David Lee Stanley - assault and battery.
Allen Wayne-Lee Baucom - violation of protective order.
Jeffery Crowe Jr. - threaten to perform act of violence.
Michael Glen Carpenter - dumping trash on public/private property.
Tami Michelle Armstrong - dumping trash on public/private property.
Charles Lee Newcomb - dumping trash on public/private property.
Brett Kellogg - injury to motor vehicle.
David McFarlin - dumping trash on public/private property.
Gweneth Ann Russell - public intoxication.
Civils
Midland Funding, LLC v. Talara McMurray - indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Tonja Dauson - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Rosie Washington - indebtedness.
Ally Bank v. Donna Sue Haeberle - indebtedness.
NCB Management Services v. Carolyn Ballard - indebtedness.
Ally Bank v. Larry Paul Colburn - indebtedness.
Laura Lowe v. Amanda Johnson - grandparental visitation.
Divorces
Machelle Barnes v. James Barnes.
Fire Runs
April 7
Tahlequah FD: 10:14 a.m., MVC, West Keetoowah Street and South Highway 51 Bypass.
