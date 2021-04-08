Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Alejandro Bartolo Gonzalez to Jose Maldonado.
David R. Lindsey to Arrowhead Development, LLC.
Civils
Lisa A. Van Hauen v. Roger Millikan and unknown heirs, successors - quiet title.
Small Claims
The O Group Properties v. Edward Pratt - entry and detainer.
First United Loan Company v. Mary Cheater - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Gerycah Stopp v. Kendall Jay Stopp.
Keanosha Ross v. David Dalke.
Death Notices
DOBSON, Carissa Ann, 43, Tahlequah, home health provider. Died April 5. Visitation, April 8, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, April 9, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Holland Cemetery.
TELEMCHUK, Nicholas, 80, Oconomowoc, QA inspector. Died April 2. Graveside memorial, April 9, 2 p.m., New Home Cemetery in Peggs.
KIRK, Lucretia Othello, 62, Proctor, customer service representative. Died April 5. Funeral service, April 10, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.