Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Daisey Pierce to Robert W. Buchanan.
Civils
Raymond Lloyd Garner v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Veronica Robinson v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Courtney Osburn - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Elijah Bennett - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Andrew Doughty - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Dereck Wade Hale - petition for judgment.
Melba Gail Ward v. Charles Allen Seals - entry and detainer.
Berry Property Rentals v. Machelle Rivas-Vazquez - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Georgia Orellan - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Anthony Collier Ellis, 22, Tahlequah, and Ashlyn Breann Bird, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
April 5
Tahlequah FD: 2:18 p.m., structure fire, 15854 W. Forrest Road.
April 6
Tahlequah FD: 3:35 a.m., entry for EMS, 1021 Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m., vehicle fire, Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 3:11 p.m., outside fire, 112 Frye St.
April 7
Tahlequah FD: 6:39 a.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:22 a.m., MVA, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:42 p.m., EMS assist, 17810 W. Murrell Road.
April 8
Tahlequah FD: 12:43 a.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:28 a.m., MVA, Ross Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
