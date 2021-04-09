Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Daisey Pierce to Robert W. Buchanan.

Civils

Raymond Lloyd Garner v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Veronica Robinson v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Scholars Inn v. Courtney Osburn - entry and detainer.

Scholars Inn v. Elijah Bennett - entry and detainer.

Sun Loan Company v. Andrew Doughty - petition for judgment.

Sun Loan Company v. Dereck Wade Hale - petition for judgment.

Melba Gail Ward v. Charles Allen Seals - entry and detainer.

Berry Property Rentals v. Machelle Rivas-Vazquez - entry and detainer.

Action Loan v. Georgia Orellan - petition for judgment.

Marriages

Anthony Collier Ellis, 22, Tahlequah, and Ashlyn Breann Bird, 22, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

April 5

Tahlequah FD: 2:18 p.m., structure fire, 15854 W. Forrest Road.

April 6

Tahlequah FD: 3:35 a.m., entry for EMS, 1021 Campbell Road.

Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m., vehicle fire, Muskogee Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Tahlequah FD: 3:11 p.m., outside fire, 112 Frye St.

April 7

Tahlequah FD: 6:39 a.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.

Tahlequah FD: 8:22 a.m., MVA, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 1:42 p.m., EMS assist, 17810 W. Murrell Road.

April 8

Tahlequah FD: 12:43 a.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.

Tahlequah FD: 8:28 a.m., MVA, Ross Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Tags

Trending Video