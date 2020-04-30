Court Report
Felonies
Stephanie Ann Miller - feloniously pointing a firearm, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, domestic abuse - assault and battery, and resisting an officer.
Jerried Burnell Wilhite - larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle.
Colby Joe Bird - eluding/attempting to elude police officer and trafficking in illegal drugs.
Toby Charles Hudson - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Aaron Zane Tyler - assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Misdemeanors
Seth Allen Carloss - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Trey Hardwick v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Joe Riley Baker v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Derek Smith v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Kolton Blakley v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Ryan Murphy v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Michele Jovahovich v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
James Byrd v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Larry Lee Pearson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Scott Lynch v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Cody King v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Thomas Farrell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Protective Orders
Martha Elizabeth Barrington v. Adan Garcia.
Fire Runs
April 29
Tahlequah FD: 11:53 a.m., lifting assist, 310 North St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.