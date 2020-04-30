Court Report

Felonies

Stephanie Ann Miller - feloniously pointing a firearm, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, domestic abuse - assault and battery, and resisting an officer.

Jerried Burnell Wilhite - larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle.

Colby Joe Bird - eluding/attempting to elude police officer and trafficking in illegal drugs.

Toby Charles Hudson - unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Aaron Zane Tyler - assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Misdemeanors

Seth Allen Carloss - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Civils

Trey Hardwick v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.

Joe Riley Baker v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.

Derek Smith v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.

Kolton Blakley v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.

Ryan Murphy v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Michele Jovahovich v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

James Byrd v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Larry Lee Pearson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Scott Lynch v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Cody King v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Thomas Farrell v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Protective Orders

Martha Elizabeth Barrington v. Adan Garcia.

Fire Runs

April 29

Tahlequah FD: 11:53 a.m., lifting assist, 310 North St.

