Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Thomas W. Carroll to Basil P. Carroll.
First United Loan Company to Megan N. Clinton.
Dale Breedlove and Becky Lynn Family Trust to Travis Jay Slaton.
Coretta Francis Newton to Randall D. Sellers.
David M. Meehan to David A. Nelson.
Ronnie Kent Spencer to Larue F. Logue.
Luanne Bullard to James L. Cosby.
Doug Hodge Jr. to Larry Wayne Terry.
Sonya J. Vann to Tinsley Properties & Investments, LLC.
Brad J. Johnson to Brad J. Johnson.
Brenda Kay Wheeler Shine to Trudelle A. Edwards.
Michael Colt Young to Housing Authority.
Robert Leo Carlile Jr. to Toby Davenport.
Felonies
Matthew Tyler Akee - burglary - first degree.
Protective Orders
Leticia Rodriguez v. Christina Rodriquez.
Erin Michelle Blackbird v. Kimberly Lynn Collins.
Divorces
Melissa Harp v. Richard Ryan Harp.
Nathan Hays Elkins v. Ashley Bennett-Elkins.
Rebecca Diane Haddock-Boney v. Todd Randall Boney.
Traffic Report
Cherokee Henson - speeding 26-30 mph over and driving under suspension.
Thamer Mohammed A. Aldossary - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Trevor Shane Buck - speed not reasonable and proper.
Zachary Willis Lee Sawyer - failure to yield from county road and no seat belt.
Roger Allen Vance - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Alberto Landaverde-Gonzalez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kristopher Lewis Guinn - speeding 21-25 mph over and driving under revocation.
Wesley Alan Lamons - expired registration.
Fire Runs
May 8
Lowrey FD: 7:58 a.m., MVC, Highway 82A.
