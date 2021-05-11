Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Louis G. Zachos to Alesha Johnson.
Patrick Curtis Poole to Patrick Caulin Poole.
Calvin L. Taylor to Calvin L. Taylor.
Arthur R. Thrasher to Aaron L. Luster.
Joshua Lee McCollum to Marilyn Mike.
William Whitney to Lorrie M. Henson.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Holli Renae Girdner - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Sherry Ferguson - indebtedness.
American Farmers & Ranchers and Anthony Clark v. Skeet Connrad Matthews - automobile negligence.
Gary William Davis v. The state of Oklahoma Ex real and the Department of Public Safety - appeal.
Small Claims
Tina Fort v. Lora Rodriguez - entry and detainer.
The O Group Properties v. Kinzy Kilpatrick-Scott - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Sara Elizabeth Howard v. Anthony Wayne Howard.
Marriages
Peyton Joshua Henson, 21, Quinton, and Ashton Brooke Thurman, 26, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
May 7
Tahlequah FD: 3:32 p.m., outside fire, 137 Bluff Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:32 p.m., MVA, South 476 Road and West 788 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:43 p.m., mobile home fire, 22082 E. 785 Road.
May 8
Tahlequah FD: 12:57 p.m., EMS assist, 625 Green Country Drive.
Lowrey FD: 4:05 p.m., outside fire, Highway 82B.
Tahlequah FD: 5:01 p.m., water rescue, Sparrow Hawk Camp.
May 9
Tahlequah FD: 2:40 a.m., EMS assist, 234 Northside Court.
Tahlequah FD: 2:46 a.m., EMS assist, 614 E. Cherry St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:35 p.m., outside fire, West 750 Road and Bryant Road.
