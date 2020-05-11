Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Energy Tech, Inc to Crystal Steed.
Koosa T. Deere to Koosa T. Deere.
Seth E. Adams to David Ballard.
Gary Lynn Knight to Joyce Willis.
RJBRE, LLC to Reed Burk.
Reed Burke to RBRE Series, LLC.
Small Claims
Marilyn Griffin v. Trevor Garner - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Jon Mark W. Blakely - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Trampis Dean Snell - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Cody Bell - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Arlo C. Matthews - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Bobby Dale Simpson Jr. - petition for judgment.
World Finance Corp v. Riley James Kirk - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
May 8
Tahlequah FD: 1:51 a.m., CO2 alarm, 17271 N. Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:27 p.m., East Boone, Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 3:50 p.m., medical assist, 1104 Rozell Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:54 p.m., alarm, 800 Goingsnake St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:58 p.m., 111 E. Downing St.
May 9
Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., structure fire, 1518 N. Vinita Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:02 p.m., alarm, 201 Southridge Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:47 a.m., EMS assist, 414 E. Normal St.
May 10
Tahlequah FD: 10:29 a.m., medical, 1310 North St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:11 p.m., fire alarm, 1202 Jackson Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 p.m., structure fire, 314 W. Ross St.
