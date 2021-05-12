Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gary Joe Broom to Gary J. Broom.
Doyle O. Buetzer to Doyle O. Buetzer.
James Chaffin to Drake Uriguen.
James A. Byrd III. to Carlton Clark.
Sand Springs Home, Inc. to Matthew Morrison.
Bobby Slover to Eric Rill.
Jeff L. Reasor to John P. Walker.
Holly C. Berry to Brooke Dudley.
Helm Living Trust to Tyler Starr.
Kindle A. Holderby to Mychal E. Scott.
Jeffery Mullins to Elisha Allison.
Gerald Brooks to Jared Adams.
Gerald Brooks to Kristen Adams.
Christopher M. Wiley to Matthew B. Foreman.
Ryan Fenner to Fenner Real Estate Management, LLC.
Citimortgage, Inc. to Delfino C. Andrade.
Felonies
Priscilla Cindy Provencio - child neglect and obstructing an officer.
Matthew Tray Cordell - domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and robbery by force and fear.
Butler James Hignite - second-degree burglary.
Misdemeanors
Rachel Elizabeth Frazier - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Wayne McCain - petit larceny, public intoxication, and resisting an officer.
Rocky Ray Hilton - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Pedro Luis Moreno - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, and driving under suspension.
Civils
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Rachel R. Hobbs - indebtedness.
Bryan Flener v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Douglas G. Dry v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Thomas Clinton Vance and Cody Don Vance v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Kody James Mouse v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Kody James Mouse v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Leandrea Orr v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Armstrong Bank v. Luis Hernandez - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Thomas Dell Molloy -petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Travis Ray Buckner and Briena Diane Crittenden - small claims.
Armstrong Bank v. Cole Black Grogan - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Christopher Rowan and Caley Ann Rowan - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Constance Grace Darden - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Lashiya Denise Smith - petition for judgment.
Armstrong Bank v. Brady Austyn Daffern - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Breque Erin Bellman - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Mitch Thompson v. Gwen Davidson.
Divorces
Bailey Dale Haeberle v. Jesse Lee Haeberle.
Francisco Daniel Federico v. Dana Loretta Parris.
Marriages
Gabriel Don Gladd, 24, Tahlequah, and Chantalle Ashley Siegel, 29, Tahlequah.
