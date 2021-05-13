Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kendall R. Lenaburg to Shawna Star Cole.
Kathleen Murphy to Christel C. Lenaburg.
Samuel L. Hopkins to Cynthia Maria Skipper.
Bryan Craig to Jake Parker.
Misdemeanors
Charles Ethan Strain - possess marijuana, use drug paraphernalia, and no driver's license.
Xavier Allan Vann - possess marijuana and use drug paraphernalia.
Paternity
William M. Coats v. Aimee Nicole Hood - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Jacob Lee Corbell, 24, Fort Gibson, and Mary Mackenzie Sanders, 22, Tulsa.
Fire Runs
May 10
Tahlequah FD: 3:01 p.m., fire alarm, 1004 Hilcrest Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 5:18 p.m., alarm, 3457 Cherokee Springs Road.
May 11
Tahlequah FD: 12:26 p.m., outside fire, 21403 S. Keeler Drive.
Death Notices
FITES, Grace, memorial service, May 19, 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, with cooking reception to follow. Service will be live-streamed on Facebook.
FISHER, Norman T. "Shrimp," 91, Tahlequah, retired pawn shop owner. Died May 9. Funeral service, May 15, 11 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
GLASS, Jonathan Ray "Chief Littlepaw," 36, Tahlequah, IT specialist. Died May 6. Memorial service, May 17, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
